OROVILLE, Calif. - City of Oroville firefighters will now be protecting the city under a new badge. Friends and loved ones pinned the 17 firefighters making the swap to CAL FIRE. The swearing-in symbolizes their official move to join the ranks of CAL FIRE. This comes as the city decided to close its fire department and contract with the state for fire protection services.

OROVILLE, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO