Tina Peters Blames Election Fraud for Finishing 3rd in Colorado Primary
Peters, who was on the ballot for Colorado's secretary of state, was indicted in March on multiple charges related to an election security breach in her...www.newsweek.com
Peters, who was on the ballot for Colorado's secretary of state, was indicted in March on multiple charges related to an election security breach in her...www.newsweek.com
OMG can you imagine if kids growing up now think this is the norm when you lose? What ever happened to losing gracefully.
Lol! Of course she does! What about your 2 opponents? One Democrat and one Republican? Both finished ahead of her. Maybe she should put her big girl panties on and accept the fact that Colorado didn’t want her in ANY office.
maybe has to do with the 10 charges against you including 3 felonies? just a thought.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 40