ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa County, CO

Tina Peters Blames Election Fraud for Finishing 3rd in Colorado Primary

By Darragh Roche
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Peters, who was on the ballot for Colorado's secretary of state, was indicted in March on multiple charges related to an election security breach in her...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 40

sandi
2d ago

OMG can you imagine if kids growing up now think this is the norm when you lose? What ever happened to losing gracefully.

Reply
25
Ma West
2d ago

Lol! Of course she does! What about your 2 opponents? One Democrat and one Republican? Both finished ahead of her. Maybe she should put her big girl panties on and accept the fact that Colorado didn’t want her in ANY office.

Reply
4
Greg Pasco
2d ago

maybe has to do with the 10 charges against you including 3 felonies? just a thought.

Reply
14
Related
coloradopolitics.com

TRAIL MIX | Eight leave-behinds from Colorado's 2022 primary election

Before the just-completed primary election fades into the rear-view mirror, it's worthwhile to reflect on some of the personalities, events and controversies that lit up Colorado's political world, if only briefly, but that almost certainly won't influence the 19-week march to the Nov. 8 general election. There's no shortage of...
COLORADO STATE
westernslopenow.com

Tina Peters denies loss and claims fraud in the Colorado Primary

The Colorado Primary may be over, but the controversy isn’t. “We didn’t lose, we just found out more fraud,” said Republican candidate for Colorado Secretary of State, Tina Peters the night of the Primary. Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters has been indicted on ten criminal counts...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Mesa County, CO
Crime & Safety
County
Mesa County, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

A look at how much money is being poured into Colorado’s governor race

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With the June primaries now in the rear view mirror, the race for Colorado's next governor heats up. Thursday, 13 investigates took a look at the amount of money being poured into both candidate's races.  So far, incumbent Governor Jared Polis has spent $1.7 million, and his Republican opponent Heidi The post A look at how much money is being poured into Colorado’s governor race appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jena Griswold
Person
Tina Peters
Person
Mike Lindell
1230 ESPN

By the Numbers: Exactly How Common Are Abortions In Colorado?

With the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, you might be wondering exactly how common abortion is in Colorado. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the number of abortions performed in Colorado has been on the rise over the last 5 years. In 2016, there were 8,333 abortions performed in the state, which was the lowest number since 2002. In 2021, there were a reported 11,598 abortions in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
arkvalleyvoice.com

Tina Peters, Charged with 10 Voting Crimes says Boebert “encouraged me” to breach the voting system

She may have been on the state primary ballot last night running for Colorado Secretary of State (she lost) but Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters has other problems. The latest ‘she told me to do it’ claim implicates U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert, who handily won her Colorado District 3 seat in the Republican primary against more moderate challenger Don Coram.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Mesa County Commissioners wants Cameo shooting complex policy reviewed

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County’s commissioners signed off on a letter to Colorado Governor Jared Polis (D) asking state policy over high-capacity magazines be reviewed. The controversy started when a Colorado non-profit, Colorado Ceasefire, pushed back against a June competition at the Cameo Shooting Complex. The group...
MESA COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#Colorado Republican Party#Election Local#Republican#The Associated Press#Dominion#Mypillow
Colorado Newsline

You’re insane if you think Colorado Republicans chose sanity

A common response to the Colorado primary election results this week was to remark that Republican voters rejected the election conspiracists, returned the party to the mainstream, signaled support for the establishment over the fringe. It’s true that in several high-profile races the most reality-challenged, “team crazy” candidates got beat bad. That’s a relief. But […] The post You’re insane if you think Colorado Republicans chose sanity appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

How Colorado primary elections broke down by county

COLORADO, USA — Colorado's primary elections took place Tuesday night, with the winners moving onto the general election in November. The interactive map below shows how many of the state's key primary elections broke down by county. Go to 9news.com/elections to see the latest election results from major congressional...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX21News.com

Here are 5 new laws that start on July 1 in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Several new laws go into effect in Colorado on July 1. Gov. Jared Polis said some of the laws are a series aimed at saving Coloradans money. “As an entrepreneur, I know every dollar counts when starting a business, and I’m thrilled that it is now nearly free to start a business in Colorado. Coloradans are going to see lower costs to renew their driver’s license, and we are cutting licensing fees for Colorado’s health care workers including our nurses and mental health professionals,” said Gov. Polis. “We’re saving people money, cutting costs and making sure there’s more money going back into the pockets of hardworking Coloradans.”
COLORADO STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
100K+
Post
885M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy