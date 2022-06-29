ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

New Homeowner Cheered for Not Giving Boyfriend Half a House They Inherited

By Anders Anglesey
Newsweek
 3 days ago
The woman was praised online over her decision not to have her boyfriend on the house...

Catherine Crum
2d ago

Even after marriage I wouldn’t put him on the title. Too many marriages end in divorce which could cost you a lot of money to buy him out or could cost you the whole house. Your grandmother wanted you to have the house, no reason to put anyone else on the title.

Sarah-jean Jacobs
2d ago

Tell him & his family to STHU or you Will charge him rent, in addition to half the monthly bills. If they want him to have a house, they should figure out how to get him one, he doesn’t get Any of your families property!

Pooka007
2d ago

The #1 biggest mistake anyone could ever make is purchasing a home with someone you're not married to. She did the absolute right thing as you can see. It brought the real family to the surface and the boyfriends true mission. True love would not have taken it the way they did. She's lucky!

Tracey Folly

Woman horrified to learn her boyfriend made himself the beneficiary on all her bank accounts without telling her

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man who was money hungry. My ex-boyfriend worked tirelessly to bilk me out of as much money as possible throughout our eight-year relationship. He considered himself "financially savvy," but it went way deeper than that. He was greedy and sneaky.
toofab.com

Mom Mortified After 4-Year-Old Takes 'Very Big Poo' in Hardware Store Display Toilet

A dad who went into a hardware store looking for washing line ended up having to wash something else... when his son took a dump in one of the display toilets. The unfortunate stink-cident occurred at a B&Q store in Glastonbury, UK — akin to Home Depot in the US — and was all documented on the boy's mortified mother's Facebook page.
KIDS
Distractify

Woman Claims Landlord Attempted to Increase Rent Before Her Lease Expired in Viral TikTok

Home purchasing and property values hit an all-time high in 2022, making the dream of owning a house or a bit of land for oneself all the more difficult for many Americans. As a result, renting/leasing has also become an extremely difficult prospect for people as they are unable to find affordable places to live, with landlords raising the rent as much as they can even for long-term tenants to capitalize on the current state of the housing market.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The US Sun

Who are the Whitaker family and are they inbred?

FILMMAKER Mark Laita created a documentary which explored the real lives of America's most inbred family. Meet the Whitakers, a family who lives in an isolated shack, which cuts them off from civilisation. Who are the Whitaker family?. The Whitakers made it to the spotlight after a photographer named Mark...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

For better... or for worse! Husbands share snaps of their wives' hilariously frustrating antics - from haphazard sunscreen application to dropping the dinner on the floor

Husbands have shared photographs of the moments their wives left them crying out in frustration. Social media users around the world shared snaps of the 'what were they thinking?' moments, including one woman who stuck her foot through drywall. One husband showed off his horrific sunburn after his wife applied...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

