New Homeowner Cheered for Not Giving Boyfriend Half a House They Inherited
The woman was praised online over her decision not to have her boyfriend on the house...www.newsweek.com
Even after marriage I wouldn’t put him on the title. Too many marriages end in divorce which could cost you a lot of money to buy him out or could cost you the whole house. Your grandmother wanted you to have the house, no reason to put anyone else on the title.
Tell him & his family to STHU or you Will charge him rent, in addition to half the monthly bills. If they want him to have a house, they should figure out how to get him one, he doesn’t get Any of your families property!
The #1 biggest mistake anyone could ever make is purchasing a home with someone you're not married to. She did the absolute right thing as you can see. It brought the real family to the surface and the boyfriends true mission. True love would not have taken it the way they did. She's lucky!
