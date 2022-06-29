ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liz Truss warns China any attempt to invade Taiwan would be a ‘strategic miscalculation’

By Laurene Rey-Millet
The Independent
 3 days ago

Liz Truss issued a warning to China at the G7 summit in Madrid today (29 June) that any attempt to invade Taiwan would be a “catastrophic miscalculation”.

The Foreign Secretary said Beijing was in danger of making the same mistake that Russian President Vladimir Putin , as she added: “That is exactly what we saw in the case of Ukraine – a strategic miscalculation by Putin.”

Taiwan has been self-governing since nationalist forces fled there in 1949 after the communists took control of China, and is considered to be a rebel province by Beijing.

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

