ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Liz Truss’s defence of Protocol Bill is ‘utter nonsense’, says lawyer

By Aine Fo
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bMOcD_0gPY5N8n00

The Foreign Secretary’s defence of a Bill to effectively tear up parts of the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol has been dismissed as “utter nonsense” by a lawyer.

Liz Truss shot herself in the foot by claiming the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill was being brought on the basis of the legal doctrine of necessity, a parliamentary committee was told.

Professor Alan Boyle said that the defence of necessity is only relevant when international law is being broken, so Ms Truss was basically admitting this is the case with the Bill.

In Parliament on Monday, Ms Truss defended legal advice underpinning the Bill, telling MPs: “We set out the case extremely clearly in the legal advice and the doctrine of necessity has been used by other governments in the past where there is a severe issue and the other party is unwilling to renegotiate that treaty.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YERdt_0gPY5N8n00

But Prof Boyle, emeritus professor of public international law at the University of Edinburgh, said he was “aghast” at her comments.

He told the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee on Wednesday: “She was defending this on the basis of the international law principle of necessity.

“Well, I hope somebody has a word with her and tells her not to say that, because necessity as an international law is a defence to a breach of international law. So it’s only relevant if you’re already breaking international law.

“So the Foreign Secretary is virtually saying, ‘oh, yes, we’re breaking international law but it’s alright, because it’s necessary’. Well, that’s utter nonsense.

The Foreign Secretary is virtually saying oh, yes, we're breaking international law but it’s alright, because it's necessary. Well, that's utter nonsense.

Professor Alan Boyle

“You know, can you imagine counsel for the UK in the arbitration? They’re going to be faced with the other side saying, ‘oh the Foreign Secretary has admitted there’s a breach of international law’ so she really is shooting herself in the foot.”

He said the Government’s position is “defensible, provided it’s based fairly and squarely on Article 16”.

Article 16 is a mechanism within the protocol that enables either of the parties to the agreement to unilaterally suspend aspects of the arrangement if they believe they are causing economic, societal or environmental harm.

The Government has not triggered it, with Ms Truss telling Parliament she had considered “all the options, including triggering Article 16, to see whether that would work, to resolve the very serious issues in Northern Ireland, and I have come to the genuine conclusion that they will not”.

Prof Boyle said he sees the Bill as a “serious attempt to put power-sharing back on the road” and that it is not a violation of international law, but rather is “laying the groundwork for a notice of derogation that will have to be served on the EU from a limited number of articles” – such as Article 16.

Professor Holger Hestermeyer, who also addressed the committee, warned that Article 16 is not a “silver bullet” as there could still be areas of dispute further down the line.

The professor of international and EU Law at King’s College London, said: “I don’t think Article 16 is a silver bullet in particular because the factual evidence of what is appropriate for the different concerns on both sides and for both communities, and you come from Northern Ireland, you know this far better than me, finding a solution that appeals to both sides is incredibly difficult.

“And then you can assume that if you go to dispute settlement, say having to argue whether matters are appropriate, whether they are necessary, whether they actually help to safeguard certain societal interests, those will all be in dispute.”

On Monday evening, the Bill cleared its first Commons hurdle, paving the way for it to undergo detailed scrutiny in the coming weeks.

Boris Johnson’s Government has said the measures to remove checks on goods and animal and plant products travelling from Great Britain to Northern Ireland are necessary to safeguard the Good Friday Agreement and peace and stability.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mystery MP who walked in on Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds in ‘compromising situation’ revealed

The mystery MP who walked in on Boris Johnson and then-girlfriend Carrie Symonds in an allegedly ‘compromising situation’ when he was foreign secretary is Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns, The Independent can reveal.Downing Street said that Burns “flagged up” the couple’s relationship to Foreign Office officials after finding them “having a glass of wine together” alone in Mr Johnson’s Commons office as foreign secretary in 2018.Mr Burns, one of Mr Johnson’s most loyal supporters, had a “sixth sense” that their relationship was “one to watch”, said a senior No 10 source.Mr Burns raised the matter with Mr Johnson’s close...
U.K.
The Independent

What about Margaret Thatcher? Putin rejects Boris Johnson’s claim a woman wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine

Russian president Vladimir Putin on Thursday dismissed Boris Johnson’s claim that he wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine if he were a woman.Speaking at a news conference in the early hours of Thursday during a visit to Turkmenistan, Mr Putin pointed to former British leader Margaret Thatcher's decision to send troops into the Falklands as a rebuttal.Mr Johnson on Wednesday dubbed Mr Putin’s decision to launch what Moscow calls a “special military operation” against Ukraine a “perfect example of toxic masculinity” and mocked Mr Putin's macho posturing.He told German broadcaster ZDF: “If Putin was a woman, which he obviously isn’t, but if...
POLITICS
The Independent

How likely is it that Russia will launch a nuclear attack?

Vladimir Putin first placed Russia’s strategic nuclear weapons forces on high alert during the opening weekend of his war with Ukraine, prompting fears around the world over what could happen next.The Russian president blamed “unfriendly actions in the economic sphere”, a reference to the punitive economic sanctions imposed on his country by the Western allies, and claimed leading Nato members had made “aggressive statements”, forcing his hand.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov duly blamed the increase in tensions on remarks made by UK foreign secretary Liz Truss, who has denied that anything she had said across a series of Sunday morning...
POLITICS
The Independent

Government accused of ‘outrageous cover-up’ after refusing to reveal cost of Rwanda plan

The government has been accused of an “outrageous” cover-up after refusing to reveal how much its plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda will cost.The Home Office claimed that it needs a “safe space” to negotiate agreements and releasing the actual or estimated costs of the scheme would “prejudice relations between UK and Rwanda”.An initial £120m payment has already been made to the country’s government, and the Home Office has confirmed its intention to spend around £100,000 on publicising the deal to migrants in the hope of deterring small boat crossings over the English Channel. A substantial amount of money...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Government admits controversial digitalisation of rent and work checks risk comparison with Windrush

The Home Office has admitted a policy which campaigners warn could cause thousands of people, including the vulnerable, to lose their jobs or homes risks comparisons with the Windrush scandal.  The government requires employers and private landlords to check the immigration status of potential tenants and workers before offering them housing or employment. But changes to the rules, introduced in April, outlaw the use of paper documents – even those dated until 2030 – held by many people eligible to stay in the UK after Brexit.The Home Office was heavily criticised in 2018 after it emerged that hundreds of people...
ECONOMY
The Independent

What is hashish oil and how did it land Brittney Griner in a Russian courtroom?

WNBA star Brittney Griner was on her way to Russia to play basketball when customs officials allegedly discovered contraband in her bag. According to the Russians, Mr Griner allegedly packed hashish oil in her bag, likely in the form of a vape. It was that discovery that led to her now five month detention in Russia. On Friday, Ms Griner appeared in Russian court for the first time and faced charges of smuggling less than a gram of hash oil inside of her luggage. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison. What is hash oil?...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#European Union#International Law#Uk#Northern Ireland Protocol#Parliament
The Independent

Russian minister calls Nato expansion to include Finland and Sweden ‘destabilising’

The expansion of Nato following the alliance’s invitation to Finland and Sweden to become members has been viewed “negatively” by Russian ministers. Kremlin’s deputy foreign minister, Sergei Ryabkov, was quoted by Russian state news agency RIA as saying that a growing Nato is “destablising”. He added that more members in the alliance does not add to the security of the nations. It comes as Nato’s secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said he expects ratification of Sweden and Finland’s membership of the military alliance to be passed in record time, after Turkey dropped its previous objections against the countries joining. A last...
POLITICS
The Independent

World Health Organisation warns Supreme Court’s abortion decision is a ‘setback’ that will cost lives

The US Supreme Court’s landmark decision to revoke the constitutional right to abortion care will cost lives, the director-general of the World Health Organisation has warned.During a media briefing on 29 June, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus underscored the fact that criminalising abortion care will not end abortions but will instead drive “women and girls toward unsafe abortions” that may result in “complications, even death.”He added that if safe abortions are made illegal, “then women will definitely resort to unsafe ways of doing it, and that means it could cost them their lives.”“We hadn’t really expected this from the US,” he...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Russia's messages with missiles tell West to back off

The latest in a litany of horrors in Ukraine came this week as Russian firepower rained down on civilians in a busy shopping mall far from the front lines of a war in its fifth month.The timing was not likely a coincidence.While much of the attritional war in Ukraine’s east is hidden from sight, the brutality of Russian missile strikes on a mall in the central city of Kremenchuk and on residential buildings in the capital, Kyiv, unfolded in full view of the world and especially of Western leaders gathered for a trio of summits in Europe.Were the attacks...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Tory warnings of a ‘coalition of chaos’ in a hung parliament may be absurd – but effective

The last time a minority Labour government was formed after an election was in February 1974. There was no “coalition of chaos” then. There wasn’t even a coalition of stability. Harold Wilson chose to go it alone, presenting Labour’s programme for government in the Queen’s Speech and winning the vote on it in the House of Commons.I am grateful to the great Peter Kellner, one of my mentors, for reminding me that the Conservatives under Ted Heath abstained in that vote. If they had tried to bring down the new government, they risked an immediate second election, in which they...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Drivers to pay higher gas prices for ‘as long as it takes’ for Ukraine to win, Biden says

Joe Biden said during a press conference at the NATO summit in Madrid that drivers can expect to pay higher gas prices for “as long as it takes” for Ukraine to win the war against Russia. The president was asked by Jim Tankersly of The New York Times, “how long is it fair to expect American drivers, and drivers around the world, to pay that premium for this war?”“As long as it takes,” Mr Biden said. “Russia cannot in fact defeat Ukraine and move beyond Ukraine.”The president blamed Russia for the spiking gas prices as well as the global...
GAS PRICE
The Independent

Iran condemns airstrike, opposes Turkish move into Syria

Iran’s foreign minister Saturday condemned an Israeli airstrike on Syria earlier in the day and said Tehran opposes any military operation by Turkey in Syria’s north.Hossein Amirabdollahian made his comments at the start of a visit to the Syrian capital Damascus, where he was expected to discuss mutual relations and regional affairs with top Syrian officials.Iran has been one of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s strongest backers, sending thousands of fighters from around the region to help his troops in Syria’s 11-year conflict. The war has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million.Amirabdollahian’s...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Probe over ‘terrible war crime’ after apartment strike near Odesa

War crime investigators in Ukraine are sifting through the wreckage of a nine-storey apartment block near Odesa destroyed by a Russian strike reported to have killed 21 people.Ukraine’s prosecutor-general Iryna Venediktova said investigators were recovering fragments from missiles and taking measurements to determine the trajectory of the weapons, believed to have been Soviet-era anti-ship missiles.The UK ministry of defence said it believes Russia was resorting to the chaos-inducing projectiles “likely because of dwindling stockpiles of more accurate modern weapons”.Germany warned Vladimir Putin must be “held to account” over the strike, which Volodymyr Zelensky described as “deliberate direct Russian terror”....
POLITICS
The Independent

Toppling Colston statue ‘unacceptable’ form of political debate, court told

Toppling a statue of slave trader Edward Colston was an “unacceptable way to engage in political debate”, the Court of Appeal has been told.The bronze memorial to the 17th-century slave merchant was pulled down during a Black Lives Matter protest in Bristol on June 7 2020, before being rolled into the water.In January, four protesters involved in tearing down the statue were cleared by a jury at Bristol Crown Court of criminal damage after almost three hours of deliberations following a trial lasting two weeks and two days.All four had admitted involvement but denied their actions were criminal, claiming the...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘We’ve been forgotten’: Mother and daughter born in UK unable to travel due to Home Office delay

A woman and her nine-year-old daughter, who has lived in the UK her entire life, are unable to leave the country due to a Home Office delay.Angelique Santos, 34, said she and family “feel they have been forgotten” after waiting eight months for a decision on their EU settlement application.The delay has left them unable to travel to Portugal for medical treatment for her daughter, Jina, and unable to visit family abroad.Ms Santos, who has lived in Britain for 11 years and works in a care home in London, applied to the settlement scheme for herself and Jina in June...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Tens of thousands face ‘devastation’ if government fails to tackle rogue housing providers, charity warns

Tens of thousands of vulnerable people face “devastation” if the government fails to clamp down on rogue supported housing providers, ministers have been warned.Ministers have been urged to take “decisive” action to prevent “eye-watering” amounts of public money from continuing to be paid to unscrupulous housing providers following an investigation by The Independent and openDemocracy.Our probe revealed that more than £132m has been handed out in housing benefit to rogue providers for “exempt accommodation”, which is supposed to offer housing to vulnerable people such as women who have fled domestic abuse, homeless people and care leavers.Under regulations, providers of exempt...
HOMELESS
The Independent

‘Wounded’ Boris Johnson risking recession to get support from right-wing Tories, TUC leader warns

A “badly wounded” Boris Johnson is prepared to risk a recession to shore up support from his party’s right, a top union chief has warned, amid signs the UK is heading for months of industrial unrest.Frances O’Grady, the leader of the TUC, also called on red-wall Tory MPs in former Labour-held seats to rise up and demand better pay rises for workers, or face the consequences at the ballot box. As inflation soars, the list of groups striking or threatening to strike is growing daily and already includes teachers, junior doctors, barristers and rail workers, as well as...
U.K.
The US Sun

Horror moment Russian Olympic hockey star is dragged off by cops ‘to fight in Ukraine’ for being a ‘draft dodger’

AN RUSSIAN hockey star who played in the Olympics and had just lined up a big money move to a US team has been snatched in the street accused of being a "draft dodger". Ivan Fedotov, 25, was rushed to an army enlistment office after being dramatically held by a squad of uniformed and plain-clothed police officers in St Petersburg.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

722K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy