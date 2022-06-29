ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

PAYTON'S PREDICTIONS

Johnjay and Rich
Johnjay and Rich
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b7La2_0gPY3F9P00

Aries

Be cautious today about speaking without thinking about it first. Don't let your emotions dictate how you will be perceived and if you have something important to say, say it in a way that is respected rather than ridiculed

Taurus

Today… you may have a lot of what you perceive as "stupid" questions, but no question is stupid if you need the answer and you don't have it. You are gaining knowledge and building a virtual mental library for the future so don't feel embarrassed by asking questions

Gemini

The closer you get to a big goal, the more realistic and scary it becomes. But it should be the opposite… especially today. You should feel very proud and happy about how far you have come. Stop putting so much pressure on yourself because you are doing everything right

Cancer

You are finally free to do something you have wanted to do for a long time. But you have not flown in so long that you forgot what it feels like to stretch your wings and touch the sky. But now you can, and you shouldn't wait a moment longer.

Leo

There is a secret that you don't want to share just yet… And because it is so important to you… its probably hard to keep quiet. But be very conscious of holding it in for just a bit longer. There are good reasons not to say anything right now. But the moment will come but you have to stay patient.

Virgo

You may be wondering why someone in your life isn't thrilled with a recent change in your life that you are excited about. But even if that happens… It doesn't have to be a bad thing. It could be the sign you were looking for to cut this person out of your life.. Because you don’t need anyone who doesn’t support you

Libra

Something good can come from a bad situation and It is really important to remember this today. If you are feeling irritated because of a change in your plans… try to look at the glass as half full. if you use your energy to seek out something positive… it will find its way to you

Scorpio

Don't limit yourself today by what you think other people might like or not like. Don't tailor your creativity to match your perception of someone else. Remember that you are your own person and you don’t owe anyone but yourself anything

Sagittarius

Endorphins make you feel good. This is good to know just in case you need a reason to force yourself to smile today. If you're having a tough time… push yourself to see the good in things and you’ll start to see why you actually have a reason to smile

Capricorn

You have been taking your time to get something right but you’re working with someone who would rather sacrifice perfection in order to get it done faster. Try to change the amount of time you spend on perfecting things because clearly the person you’re working with isn’t on your side with this one.

Aquarius

A childish friend or loved one could benefit from a "time-out." If their behavior isn’t changing then you need to take yourself out of the equation. Cut them off for a little and see if they come back around.

Pisces

You are an innovative thinker with great ideas… but you aren’t someone who swims in foreign waters either. Today, you have the chance to experience creative synergy with someone who sees you as a mentor, and that could be great for both of you

Comments / 0

Related
Thought Catalog

Your Weekly Horoscope For July 2 – July 9

This week, you’re going to feel overwhelmed. You’re going to question whether you should give up, but don’t let your doubts convince you to change your mind. If this is what you want, go for it. Taurus. This week, you’re going to feel out of place. You’re...
LIFESTYLE
Thought Catalog

Here’s Every Zodiac Sign’s Horoscope For July 2022

Aries – Throughout the beginning of July, you are going to keep your focus on work. You are going to put your head down and cross everything you can off your checklist. Then, when Leo season starts on July 22, you are going to crave attention. You are going to spend more time going out and having fun with the people you love the most. You’ll be a social butterfly.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Aries, Your July Horoscope Says You’re Coming Into A Lot Of Cash, So Spend Wisely

Click here to read the full article. You’re a natural competitor; someone who always brings their A-game! And as luck would have it, your Aries July 2022 horoscope is asking you to take charge. Being the impulsive zodiac sign that you are, your finances are usually in flux! And fortunately, the beginning of summer aims to sweeten your honey pot. When Mars—your planetary ruler—enters your second house of money on July 5, it will give you the motivating boost you need in order to set meaningful financial goals. Your access to money is steadily increasing, reaching its peak by the...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Your Summer 2022 Horoscope Is A Rollercoaster Ride, So Strap Yourselves In

Click here to read the full article. Set your inner child free, because here comes the sun! Despite where you reside in the world, the summertime is always a reason to look on the bright side of things (and your summer 2022 horoscopes prove it). Warm and beaming with life, this vivacious season is symbolic of celebration, fertility and nourishment, at least when looking at it from a spiritual standpoint. Astrologically, the summer solstice—happening on June 21 at 5:14 a.m. ET—marks the beginning of Cancer season in the northern hemisphere. There are no coincidences in astrology; the fact that the...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virgo
SFGate

Horoscope for Thursday, 6/30/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): You swore you'd never bail someone out again, but what can you say? It comes with the boots and the cape. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You worry about pushing a limit too far, but go ahead and push. A slap on the wrist is the only thing at risk and you can certainly live with that.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week, So Let The Good Times Roll

Click here to read the full article. Summer has only just begun and it’s already one giant house party! And if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of June 27 to July 3, there’s so much more to come. This week is off to a powerful start, so don’t be surprised if you’re feeling motivated to go the distance! On June 28, you may be in the mood to embrace love, excitement and pleasure. After all, this is when the Cancer sun will square off with larger-than life Jupiter, encouraging you to give yourself whatever...
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

These are the 4 most manipulative zodiac signs

Ah, astrology is good, especially when it comes to detecting the true personality of people. It's always good to know who you're dealing with, especially in a romantic relationship. After that, it's up to you to believe it or not, but very often the signs don't deceive. These are the top 4 most manipulative zodiac signs.
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

These 4 Zodiac signs are the biggest flirts of all the time

If you have ever been in a situation where you have wanted to flirt but the words that have come out of your mouth sounded more like a broken trumpet than a sweet love song, you will know that flirting is an art. Spoiler – And not everyone is an artist! While some struggle to even have the courage to say hi to people, some people have mastered the art of flirting. These 4 zodiac signs top the zodiac charts when it comes to being the biggest flirts of all the time.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Is Predicting Unexpected Changes In Your Love Life

Click here to read the full article. We’re about halfway through Gemini season and your horoscope for the week of June 5 to June 11 has the latest scoop on what the cosmos are up to. Last week marked the beginning of several planetary changes. You celebrated your release from the clutches of Mercury retrograde. However, that doesn’t mean the confusing backward movement is over. After all, you traded Mercury retrograde for Saturn retrograde, which is a whole different ballgame. To be truthful, the vibes may *still* feel a bit off, so take it easy on yourself as you get used...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Aquarius, Your Summer 2022 Horoscope Says You’re Embracing A Deeper Kind Of Love

Click here to read the full article. Summer has arrived, Aquarius! And although you may feel like partying until dawn, your Aquarius summer 2022 horoscope says there is still unfinished business that needs to be sorted out. As the sun shifts into sensitive Cancer on June 21, it brings emphasis to practical matters that are more mundane, such as your physical wellness and daily work routine. More importantly, this is an opportunity for you to practice more self-care and prioritize your mental health. However, on a more entertaining note, lady Venus will enter fellow air sign Gemini the following day, adorning...
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

4 most misunderstood zodiac signs

All of us have been misunderstood at some point or the other and maybe that’s life. But what’s problematic is when people misunderstand the same person for the same reasons all the time. It’s all a matter of perspective and it could be because of their zodiac sign. These are the 4 most misunderstood zodiac signs:
LIFESTYLE
Good News Network

Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of June 25, 2022. Author John Banville wrote what might serve as a manifesto for some of us Crabs: “To be concealed, protected, guarded: that is all I have ever truly wanted. To burrow down into a place of womby warmth and cower there, hidden from the sky’s indifferent gaze and the harsh air’s damagings. The past is such a retreat for me. I go there eagerly, shaking off the cold present and the colder future.” If you are a Crab who feels a kinship with Banville’s approach, I ask you to refrain from indulging in it during the coming months. You’re in a phase of your long-term astrological cycle when your destiny is calling you to be bolder and brighter than usual, more visible and influential, louder and stronger.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Go Bold Or Go Home—These 4 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Confident

Click here to read the full article. What’s wrong with being confident? Demi Lovato said it right back in her 2015 song “Confident”(and that song’s still a bop, TBH). There’s nothing wrong with being self-assured and determined in everything you do. However, boldness comes more naturally to some of us than others. Let me tell you about the four most confident zodiac signs, because it might explain it better than I could. First, some zodiac signs might struggle to exhibit confidence, and it’s through no fault of their own. If you’re someone who the stars have blessed with sensitivity—Pisces and Cancer,...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Scorpio, Your July Horoscope Says Your Relationships May Experience A Sudden & Unexpected Change

Click here to read the full article. You’re an extremely powerful zodiac sign, so tap into your energy reserves this month, Not gonna lie, your Scorpio July 2022 horoscope is looking super intense! Take a deep breath and let’s get through this together, by the time it’s over, you’ll feel so proud of the way you handled business. A thirst for adventure and the desire to increase your level of knowledge will find its way to you this month. Thanks to chatty Mercury entering your expansive and open-minded ninth house on July 5, along with romantic Venus on July 17, you’re...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Scorpio, Your Summer 2022 Horoscope Is All About Putting Your Best Foot Forward

Click here to read the full article. Get excited, because your Scorpio summer 2022 horoscope will be a journey to remember. The summer solstice takes place on June 21, which is also when the sun enters Cancer, causing your inner compass to shift as you embrace new experiences! And although this shift could very well revolve around your educational studies, or simply an exotic vacation abroad, Venus’ shift into your eighth house of intimacy on June 22 could leave you crushing on someone who feels far away from you. Nevertheless, the new moon in Cancer on June 28 will present you...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Aquarius, Your July Horoscope Predicts A Change Of Heart, So Follow Your Intuition

Click here to read the full article. Before you get your hopes up, let’s get the bad news out of the way—your Aquarius July 2022 horoscope will be extremely unstable and frustrating. There, I said it. Now we can move on! Rather than run away and hide from your problems, as you know you do when things get tough, you should reach out to your local community and friends for support. If you’re feeling like you have too much on your plate, remember that you don’t have to go about this alone. Don’t talk yourself out of asking for a...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Virgo, Your July Horoscope Says You’re On The Brink Of An Unforgettable Adventure

Click here to read the full article. Tap into your courage, Virgo. After all, isn’t being larger than life what summer is all about? Your Virgo July 2022 horoscope wants you to focus on your personal assets, the most important one being your self-confidence. There won’t be any major changes to your financial situation, which means you shouldn’t set your sights on your cash flow as much as you should be zeroing on a deeper form of self-worth! Until July 19, inventive Mercury—your ruling planet—will help you save some of your pennies for a rainy day; a day that that...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Leo, Your Summer 2022 Horoscope Is All About Being Unapologetic In Your Self-Love

Click here to read the full article. Time to retreat into the cosmic castle of your dreams, because your Leo summer 2022 horoscope wants you to catch up on your beauty sleep! Upon the sun’s shift into Cancer on June 21, you’re more likely to call your energy back, and retreat into your sacred space. As you know, the sun is your ruling planet, and as it moves through your 12th house of the subconscious, it’s vital that you listen to your inner voice as summer gets going. On a more exciting note, Venus will enter versatile Gemini on June 22,...
LIFESTYLE
AOL Corp

Your Sagittarius Monthly Horoscope for July

Here comes July, Sagittarius! Your life motto: Sagittarius just wants to have fun—and that could get a little more difficult at the start of the month when Mars in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn on July 1. There is a tug-of-war between following your whims and your bank account. If you’re burning through cash, this is a reminder to check in with your budget. Mars enters Taurus on July 4 and you may feel frustrated at work. This is a period of time when you’re expending your physical and mental energy, and it can impact your health. Take a personal day if you can. On the same day, Mercury enters Cancer and you’re feeling more introspective. Consider which areas of your life you need to address and think about solutions that could help quell your anxieties.
LIFESTYLE
Johnjay and Rich

Johnjay and Rich

2K+
Followers
715
Post
745K+
Views
ABOUT

It's Where #LoveUp Happens

 https://johnjayandrich.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy