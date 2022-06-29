ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Cameron Lund – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

By Devin Little
The Hockey Writers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021-22 Team: Green Bay Gamblers (USHL) Central Scouting: 40th (NA Skaters) Perhaps Cameron Lund is a bit of an enigma. Those who like him have him ranked well within the second round-range of the upcoming draft; if a player is ranked as a top-50 player in any given draft class, that...

thehockeywriters.com

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

THE DETROIT RED WINGS ANNOUNCE THEIR NEW HEAD COACH

Derek Lalonde, formerly an assistant coach with the Tampa Bay Lightning, has been named the 28th Head Coach in the franchise's long history, per a team release. Lalonde's experience as a head coach with the Iowa Wild, AHL affiliate of Minnesota, likely helped his plight for the Wings' job, as well as his relationship with current GM Steve Yzerman, who is often credited as the architect of the modern Tampa Bay Lightning. Lalonde replaces Jeff Blashill who was not retained after this season. The Red Wings appear poised to take a step forward after failing to make the postseason for a sixth straight season. Lalonde, on the other hand, has won two Stanley Cups, so maybe he can instill a winning culture in the Red Wings locker room.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Boston

Bruins set to make six picks in 2022 NHL Draft

BOSTON -- While most of the focus has been on the Bruins' search for a new head coach, the  NHL Draft is right around the corner. On Wednesday, we found out when Boston will be making its picks at the two-day event.Don Sweeney will bring six picks with him to Montreal, but he will not have a first-round pick for the second time in the last three years. He sent Boston's first-round selection -- now the 22nd pick overall -- to Anaheim in a deadline deal for defenseman Hampus Lindholm. Barring a trade, the Bruins won't make their first selection until...
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Ranking Boston Bruins’ GM Don Sweeney’s Top 5 Trades

During his tenure as Boston Bruins general manager (GM), Don Sweeney has overseen seven trade deadlines with a chance to improve the roster for a postseason run. Sweeney has added some veterans that were added for a run that season, while he has traded for players that are still part of the team’s core heading into the 2022-23 season.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Sharks News & Rumors: Kane, Whitney, Grier & More

In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, there continues to be plenty of chatter surrounding Evander Kane and whether or not he could be back in the organization in the near future. In other news, several reports are stating that the Sharks’ search for their new general manager (GM) has come down to two finalists in Ray Whitney and Mike Grier. Last but not least, former Shark Andrew Cogliano was able to raise the Stanley Cup for the first time in his career on Sunday as a member of the Colorado Avalanche.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
The Hockey Writers

Revisiting the Red Wings Era Under Jacques Demers

The Red Wings’ hiring of Derek Lalonde as head coach brings back memories of 1986 when Detroit was also looking for a coach to help restore a proud franchise. The current version of the Red Wings has some eerily similar characteristics to that group in 1986, with both groups featuring talented young players but also mired in stretches of poor finishes in the standings. Here is a look back at the hiring of coach Jacques Demers and his four-year run that would help restore a winning culture in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
FastBreak on FanNation

LiAngelo Ball Has Signed With An NBA Team

The Charlotte Hornets have released their NBA Summer League Roster, which has LiAngelo Ball on it. Ball is the older brother of LaMelo (currently on the Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (currently on the Chicago Bulls and was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017).
CHARLOTTE, NC
hotnewhiphop.com

James Harden Changes Course With The Sixers

James Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers last season and as many noted, he was a shell of his former self. Having come off of a quad injury, there was suspicion that Harden was simply not feeling like himself and that he needed an extra summer to get himself right. Of course, the prospect of a fully healthy Harden should be music to the ears of Sixers fans, but there are no guarantees that he will be at his previous MVP levels.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Draft#Red Wings#Na
The Hockey Writers

Flyers’ 2 Best Free Agent Options at Each Position

Barring the Philadelphia Flyers staying the course through the 2022 NHL Draft, that leaves them with work to do in free agency. They can acquire players to fill those concerns through free agency as a cheaper and likely easier option than through trades right now. As the Flyers have holes at each position, we are going to look at the best option in free agency for each and then a backup plan to have a successful offseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ Coaching Search is Finally Over with Lalonde Hiring

The anticipation is finally over! On June 30, 2022, the Detroit Red Wings announced that Derek Lalonde would be filling the head coaching vacancy. This makes Lalonde the 28th head coach in franchise history, and marks the start of a new chapter for the team. Lalonde’s Prior Coaching Experience.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hockey Writers

Oilers’ 5 Possible Trade Destinations for Jesse Puljujarvi

It appears as though the Edmonton Oilers and Jesse Puljujarvi are finally both ready to go their separate ways. They have both given it multiple attempts and are now ready to accommodate the players’ request to go to a new team. There is a good amount of interest out there, so even though the price tag may look like a second-round pick or something similar, competition may drive up the price. Nevertheless, we will look at the five most likely landing spots for Puljujarvi as the Oilers should trade him soon.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Grading the blockbuster Kings-Wild Kevin Fiala trade

While the NBA is so excellent at creating drama in its offseason, especially heading to and during the free agency period, the NHL would like to remind everyone that it is also very much capable of turning heads post-Stanley Cup Finals. Take for example the blockbuster trade that went down Wednesday, with the Minnesota Wild […] The post Grading the blockbuster Kings-Wild Kevin Fiala trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hockey Writers

Jackson Dorrington – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: Des Moines Buccaneers (USHL) NHL Central Scouting: 71st (amongst NA skaters) Jackson Dorrington, along with his brother Max who plays for St. Lawrence University, are distant cousins of the late Art Dorrington. Art was the first black hockey player to sign an NHL contract, though he never played in the NHL. Now, Jackson looks to hear his name called in the NHL Entry Draft ahead of his first collegiate season.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Mikheyev, Campbell, Sateri & Players Rights

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at a unique situation in Toronto where two players the team would like to keep might be leaving. If the Maple Leafs know they cannot keep either Ilya Mikheyev or Jack Campbell, would they try to trade their negotiation rights to another team prior to July 13, 2022, when the free agency period begins?
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Kraken Targets with 58th-Overall Pick of 2022 NHL Draft

The Seattle Kraken are set to pick 58th overall in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. This is their third of four second-round picks and was acquired in the Mark Giordano trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Historically, this pick has produced some very talented players including Nikita Kucherov, Jiri Hudler and Rick Wamsley. Here are three players the Kraken could select with the 58th pick.
SEATTLE, WA
The Hockey Writers

Top 5 Canadian NHLers Born on Canada Day

July 1, or Canada Day, is celebrated by Canadians coast to coast, as well as by the NHL with its annual free-agent frenzy. For 16 current and former Canadian NHLers, it also serves as their birthday. From Hall of Famers to players who only played a few games in the...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy