Two men have reportedly been charged in connection with the deaths of 53 people who were found inside an 18-wheeler in southwest San Antonio, Texas, on Monday. According to court documents obtained by CNN, Juan Claudio D'Luna-Mendez and Juan Francisco D'Luna-Bilbao are charged federally with being in "possession of a weapon by an alien illegally in the United States."

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO