Woman, 65, robbed at gunpoint aboard Queens subway train; cops seek suspect

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- A 65-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint aboard a subway train in Queens last weekend, police said Wednesday as they released images of a suspect.

The victim was seated on a northbound A train approaching the 88th Street station in Ozone Park around 5:30 a.m. Saturday when the thief pulled a gun on her, according to police.

He removed the woman’s cellphone at gunpoint and then fled on foot at the 88th Street station, police said.

The woman was not injured in the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.