ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Video shows man wanted in south Oak Cliff fatal shooting

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TGshn_0gPXypYs00

Days after a deadly shooting at a south Oak Cliff convenience store, police have security video they believe shows the face of the gunman just moments before the fatal shots were fired.

On Sunday night, two men tried to enter the store on Ann Arbor near I-35. Since it was time to close the store, the clerks usher the men back outside and close the metal security doors.

At that moment, the victim approached the all-night window to make a purchase while the suspect climbed into the victim's vehicle.

There was a confrontation and that's when the victim was shot.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Oak Cliff#Crime Stoppers#Police#Violent Crime
The US Sun

Texas coroner reveals what happens to school shooter’s body and recalls heartbreak of identifying dead kids in classroom

THE Texas coroner who had the heartbreaking job of identifying the victims of the Robb Elementary school shooting has revealed what happened to the gunman's body. As Uvalde's Justice of The Peace, Eulalio "Lalo" Diaz Jr serves as the small town's de facto coroner, and he was on call when an 18-year-old unleashed the massacre that left 19 children and two teachers dead on May 24.
UVALDE, TX
CBS DFW

Capital murder defendant released from jail, on the run after cutting off electronic leg monitor

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The capital murder suspect from Dallas who went on the run after he was released from jail and cut off his electronic leg monitor within hours was recaptured on Thursday.According to Dallas County DA John Creuzot, he was reportedly found in Northwest Dallas.The suspect's June 18 escape led to an urgent fugitive search and raises more questions about the state of our criminal justice system that some people say is too lenient on violent offenders. A man believed to be involved in the killing of a Dallas restaurant owner has been awaiting trial for nearly three years. Last week,...
DALLAS, TX
Complex

Convicted Murderer Who Escaped Prison Bus Fatally Shot by Police After Slaying Family of Five

Gonzalo Lopez, who has been on the run since he stabbed a prison bus driver last month, was fatally shot by police officers after he allegedly killed a family of five. CBS News reports that the 46-year-old convicted murderer was shot and killed in a police shootout in Jourdanton, Texas on Thursday. When Lopez engaged with the officers, he was reportedly equipped with an AR-15 style rifle and a pistol, according to Jason Clark, chief of staff for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. No officers were injured in the shootout, which happened around 10:30 p.m. local time in the evening.
JOURDANTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Four people, including 30-year-old celebrity hair stylist, were massacred during her birthday celebrations after gunmen stormed Mexican border town Denny's restaurant, sending terrified customers running for their lives

Two men and two women who were celebrating a birthday were massacred and another person was wounded by gunmen at a Denny's in the Mexican border town of Ciudad Juárez. Surveillance video footage showed the two suspects firing at several customers, including one who got struck by a bullet on the right shoulder, as they fled towards the exit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

Mo. pastor accused of shooting man who was allegedly having an affair with his wife

OZARK, Mo. (TCD) -- A 47-year-old pastor stands accused of fatally shooting a 57-year-old man who was allegedly having an affair with his wife. According to a news release from the Ozark Police Department, on May 28 at approximately 12:49 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of West Church Street to a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, authorities reportedly found Joe Newburn in the roadway, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
OZARK, MO
CBS DFW

Security officer arrested after shooting at XTC Cabaret

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A security officer has been arrested in connection with the shooting at XTC Cabaret Saturday morning. Sterlin Hammett, 30, was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Monday evening.At about 5:08 a.m. Saturday, Dallas police responded to a shooting call at XTC Cabaret, where they found Shalonda Lofton, identified by police as Shalonda Anderson, with a gunshot wound. Police have also determined that another security officer, 26, was responsible for shooting the victim after she was hit by a vehicle at the XTC Cabaret on Saturday. Anderson's car hit the...
CBS LA

2 former police officers charged with kidnapping woman while working illegally as bounty hunters

Two former police officers are scheduled to face a judge Wednesday on suspicion of kidnapping a woman while illegally working as bounty hunters.Rodger Jeffrey Corbett, 49, of Corona, and Kevin Andrew Pederson, 34, of Fullerton, were scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on three felony counts each of kidnapping, false imprisonment by violence, menace, fraud or deceit, and an enhancement with firearm in the commission of a felony.An investigation was launched by the state Department of Insurance after social media video surfaced of the two men misidentified as undercover police officers, trying to find a person who missed court appearances. Investigators...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Video shows chilling moment man holding baby is held at gunpoint in Detroit gas station

Harrowing surveillance footage shows the moment that a father in Detroit fended off an attack from a gunman pointing a firearm at his head while he held his infant child in his arms.The Detroit Police Department shared stills and video footage from the aggravated assault, which occurred at a gas station in the city on Sunday evening near the intersection of Hubbell and Tireman avenues, police said.“We are attempting to identify a suspect in an aggravated assault,” the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct wrote on Twitter on Monday, noting that the attack had occurred on Sunday, which was Father’s...
DETROIT, MI
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy