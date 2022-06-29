Video shows man wanted in south Oak Cliff fatal shooting

Days after a deadly shooting at a south Oak Cliff convenience store, police have security video they believe shows the face of the gunman just moments before the fatal shots were fired.

On Sunday night, two men tried to enter the store on Ann Arbor near I-35. Since it was time to close the store, the clerks usher the men back outside and close the metal security doors.

At that moment, the victim approached the all-night window to make a purchase while the suspect climbed into the victim's vehicle.

There was a confrontation and that's when the victim was shot.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

