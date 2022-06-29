Jason and Travis Kelce join the 94WIP Morning live in Sea Isle

Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce joined Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show on Wednesday morning from 8-10am live at Paddy's Green at O'Donnell's Pour House in Sea Isle, New Jersey.

Kelce joined the show before his guest bartending appearance from 4-8pm at the Ocean Drive, which raises money for the Eagles Autism Foundation. His brother Travis, a star tight end for the Chiefs, showed up as a surpsie.

94WIP's Joe Conklin did an impression of Kelce's legendary speech.

If you cannot attend, you can still donate to Kelce's Team 62 for the Eagles Autism Challenge here.

