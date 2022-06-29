ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Jason and Travis Kelce join the 94WIP Morning live in Sea Isle

By Angelo Cataldi And The Morning Team
94 WIP Sports Radio
94 WIP Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xQEPb_0gPXx3ko00

Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce joined Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show on Wednesday morning from 8-10am live at Paddy's Green at O'Donnell's Pour House in Sea Isle, New Jersey.

Kelce joined the show before his guest bartending appearance from 4-8pm at the Ocean Drive, which raises money for the Eagles Autism Foundation. His brother Travis, a star tight end for the Chiefs, showed up as a surpsie.

94WIP's Joe Conklin did an impression of Kelce's legendary speech.

Posted by Sportsradio WIP on Wednesday, June 29, 2022

If you cannot attend, you can still donate to Kelce's Team 62 for the Eagles Autism Challenge here.

Listen live to 94WIP via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Webster, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
94 WIP Sports Radio

94 WIP Sports Radio

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Philadelphia, including Eagles, Phillies, 76ers and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/94wip

Comments / 0

Community Policy