New Hampshire has the #7 highest auto loan balance per capita nationwide

Bankruptcy filings in New Hampshire appeared to have plateaued, and if they have, they remain at historically low numbers. Some 52 individuals filed for protection in June, one fewer than in May and one more than filed in June 2021 – and that June’s filings was the lowest point they’ve been since the court started tracking monthly filings in 1986.
LEBANON, N.H. — Firework displays are going to cost a whole lot more this year compared to previous years. The cost increase is being attributed to a drastic increase in freight shipping costs. Like most other industries, shipping has gotten more expensive. Pre-pandemic, firework retailers would pay anywhere from...
CONCORD, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law Friday legislation aimed at ensuring no hospital patient is left alone. The law, inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic, allows a patient to identify a loved one or caregiver as a visitor who can be present while they receive care. During...
CONCORD, N.H. — After years of debate at the State House in Concord, New Hampshire is expanding Medicaid to include dental benefits for adults. Supporters said the move is a win-win for public health and taxpayers over the long term. Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law Friday a dental...
SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Drivers in southeast New Hampshire got a chance to fill their tanks at a steep discount ahead of the holiday weekend. Vehicles lined up at a gas station in Salem, New Hampshire, Wednesday for gas priced at $2.38 a gallon. One driver told 7NEWS he saved about $80 as he filled up at the Klemm’s Family Store and Mobil station on Mall Road. Another said he waited in line as their fuel gauge read “empty,” turning his car off as he waited to fill up.
We see many liquor stores throughout New Hampshire, but we all know the copious amount we pass driving on the highways. Yes, I am talking about the New Hampshire Liquor and Wine Outlets. It is summertime, which means that many people will be having cookouts, going to the beach to...
CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Liquor Commission is temporarily adjusting store hours at some locations because of staffing shortages. The commission said hours have been modified at some stores to cater to the largest concentration of shoppers while keeping all New Hampshire Liquor and Wine Outlet stores open.
DURHAM, N.H. — In new research from the University of New Hampshire, experts are saying climate change is not just a problem of the future, it’s a problem that is happening right now. New Hampshire's climate is expected to get warmer and wetter with more extreme weather, according...
FRANKLIN, N.H. — Longtime conservative activist Karen Testerman is mounting another Republican primary challenge to Gov. Chris Sununu, but this time, she has company in the form of several other candidates who want to oust the incumbent. Testerman said she believes Sununu abandoned conservative principles during the COVID-19 pandemic...
Health and Human Services has launched a massive outreach campaign to reach nearly 90,800 Medicaid recipients who will lose their coverage if they don't confirm eligibility with the state before the federal public health emergency ends. (Annmarie Timmins | New Hampshire Bulletin) Between treatment costs for her kidney disease and...
WAUSAU, Wis. — The reminder, every time they drive down the street, of how high gasoline prices are. The delays in home construction and renovation because of supply-chain disruptions. The hike in the cost of a summertime respite at the lake. The ripple effects of a 5.4% increase in the price of dairy items on a state whose economy depends in large measure on that sector of the economy. To say nothing of the cost of groceries.
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Volume will be picking up on the roads in New Hampshire on Thursday, which is expected to be the busiest travel day ahead of the Fourth of July. AAA predicts Interstate 93 South will see 103% more traffic than on a typical day and Interstate 93 North will see 88% more traffic.
New Hampshire Insurance Department Deputy Commissioner D.J. Bettencourt said the state "has a wonderful partner in MetLife." (Dana Wormald | New Hampshire Bulletin) One year after the Legislature added a paid family and medical leave program to the state budget, the state has found a partner to launch the plans.
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont fell 4 cents this week to $4.93 per gallon, as gas in general has come down the last two weeks, when they peaked at $5/g, if only slightly. Gas prices were $4.71 a month ago and $2.99 a year ago. The US price today is $4.84, down 10 cents for the week.
Now that we’ve just completed the first half of 2022 in real state sales here in the Lakes Region, I’ve prepared a comparison of how the eight towns surrounding Lake Winnipesaukee correlate in residential single-family home sales to the same 6-month period in 2021. • Single-family home sales...
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. We know we're surrounded by bacteria on a daily basis. It doesn't matter where we are, bacteria is there. But let's be honest, you kind of like to think that when it comes to our outdoor activities, we're much less exposed because we're not touching doors, shopping carts, or roaming where someone sneezes with no place for germs to go.
Get ready for a summer and fall filled with entertaining rides, animals, games, performances, and the smells of fried food and cotton candy filling in the air. Fairs have always been exciting seasonal events in New Hampshire, and some have been beloved community staples for over a century. Whether you're bringing the kids, a significant other, or a group of friends or coworkers, you're bound to have a fun time.
