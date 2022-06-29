Raiders roster ranked at No. 21 in the NFL heading into the 2022 season

Over the last few months, there has been a lot of talk about the Raiders potentially being a Super Bowl sleeper this season. With the additions of Davante Adams and Chandler Jones, they should have one of the most star-studded rosters in the NFL.

However, not everyone is convinced that the overall roster is that good for the Raiders entering the 2022 season. In fact, some believe that they actually have a below-average roster heading into the year.

In a recent article by Ben Linsey of Pro Football Focus and ESPN, he ranked all 32 rosters heading into the 2022 season. The Raiders came in at No. 21, just ahead of the Steelers, Cardinals and Jets. Here is a snippet of what he had to say about their biggest weakness:

“The counterargument to the explosive passing game argument above is that the Raiders didn’t do much to improve Carr’s pass protection this offseason. The right side of Las Vegas’ offensive line allowed more pressures than any other right guard and tackle duo in the NFL in 2021 (124), and there’s a chance that the Raiders run things back with Alex Leatherwood and Brandon Parker in those spots this season.”

Linsey did point out that the Raiders should have one of the best passing attacks in the NFL. But he is concerned about their overall lack of talent on the offensive line and in the secondary. Both of those are reasonable concerns and weaknesses the team will need to try to cover up during the season.

Still, it’s hard to think that this is one of the bottom 12 rosters in the league. They have just too much talent on both sides of the ball and they have a quarterback who has improved in each of the last few seasons.

While they might not be a Super Bowl-caliber team this year (despite the hype), this is still one of the better overall teams in the league. Look for them to finish much higher than this ranking during the 2022 season.