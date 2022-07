RICHLAND, Wash. — Police in Richland are trying to identify the suspect from a weapons complaint around Meadow Springs Golf Course around 8:50 a.m. on July 1. A 9-1-1 call came in saying someone in a blue sedan had displayed a handgun and may have even fired a shot. The caller tried to leave, but was followed by the sedan.

