The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has charged a couple in the death of their infant daughter, Riley Leshae Hannah Stephenson.

Nickolas Shane Stephenson, 35, is charged with second-degree murder and negligent child abuse inflicting serious bodily Injury. Diandra Haleigh Fuhr-Farlow, 28, is charged with felonious child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

Stephenson assaulted his 3-month-old daughter June 28, inflicting multiple burns and broken bones that led to her death, according to arrest warrants procured by the Citizen Times. An additional arrest warrant for Fuhr-Farlow states she "did intentionally and neglectfully leave juvenile in a serious injured state that led to her death."

Buncombe County Sheriff deputies responded to the couple’s residence on June 28, according to a press release. An autopsy will be conducted, with BCSO in attendance, the release said.

Stephenson and Fuhr-Farlow are being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Infant burned, bones broken, says warrants; Buncombe couple charged with murder