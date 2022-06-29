ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

Infant burned, bones broken, says warrants; Buncombe couple charged with murder

By Ryley Ober, Asheville Citizen Times
 3 days ago

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has charged a couple in the death of their infant daughter, Riley Leshae Hannah Stephenson.

Nickolas Shane Stephenson, 35, is charged with second-degree murder and negligent child abuse inflicting serious bodily Injury. Diandra Haleigh Fuhr-Farlow, 28, is charged with felonious child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

Stephenson assaulted his 3-month-old daughter June 28, inflicting multiple burns and broken bones that led to her death, according to arrest warrants procured by the Citizen Times. An additional arrest warrant for Fuhr-Farlow states she "did intentionally and neglectfully leave juvenile in a serious injured state that led to her death."

Buncombe County Sheriff deputies responded to the couple’s residence on June 28, according to a press release. An autopsy will be conducted, with BCSO in attendance, the release said.

Stephenson and Fuhr-Farlow are being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center.

Cookie Metcalf
3d ago

people have lost their minds, these are babies and children, if you don't want them, there are people who do. who would be more than happy to love them. please stop this. give them to someone. my heart breaks, how can a mother or father hurt the most precious gift God has given.

Lynn Williams
3d ago

May they get life in prison And both fixed where they can't ever have children again.That child didn't ask to be born.😠

Aileen Payne
1d ago

people like this should be put in shackles and put on court house lawn and let public deal with them anyway that they want to do 😡😡😡

Mountain Xpress

APD identifies and arrests armed demonstrator, seeks public’s help with second person

Asheville Police Department Detectives identified and charged one of the men who was in possession of a firearm during a recent demonstration in downtown Asheville. Duncan A. Small, 30, of Florida, was charged by the Asheville Police Department with a weapons violation on Tuesday, June 28. The following day, he was arrested by Waynesville Police Department, served with his warrant and released. A second subject who was wearing body armor and may have also been carrying a firearm was identified, and that investigation is ongoing.
ASHEVILLE, NC
