Barbie’s Biggest Fashion Collaborations Through the Years

By Conchita Widjojo
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago

It’s no secret that Barbie is one fashionable doll.

Since its launch in 1959, the doll, manufactured by Mattel, has collaborated with a number of brands, creatives and people to create limited-edition dolls and collections to celebrate Barbie ’s mark on popular culture and fashion .

Over recent years, the company has become more committed to promoting diversity, inclusion and equality, creating dolls of all shapes and sizes.

With the anticipated “Barbie” movie, which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken , in the works, fans are intrigued to know more about the movie and what it entails. Award-winning director Greta Gerwig has been tapped to direct and write the movie.

The film has a scheduled release date of July 21, 2023.

Here, WWD breaks down some of Barbie’s biggest fashion collaborations over the years. Scroll on for more.

Balmain

In January, Balmain and Barbie collaborated to create a limited-edition, 70-piece collection. The brand’s creative director, Olivier Rousteing, designed pieces ranging from 195 euro T-shirts up to 29,990 euros for a couture-caliber evening gown. For its launch, Neiman Marcus mounted a special pop-up in Dallas.

The designer applied assorted shades of pink, from blush to fuchsia, to a range of emblematic Balmain styles including sailor sweaters, tailoring in satin or tweed, denim jackets with demonstrative gold buttons, intricate cocktail dresses and a fishtail evening gown. There are also lots of easy T-shirts and sweatshirts with graphics cribbed from 1970s packaging, plus jeans with a disco flare.

Moschino

In 2015, Moschino teamed up with Barbie to create a doll and capsule collection for women.

The label’s creative director, Jeremy Scott, dressed the doll in a slogan T-shirt, mesh knitwear, a quilted faux leather bomber jacket and a pencil skirt. He gave the legendary Mattel doll an abundance of accessories to finish her look: earrings, sunglasses, a motorcycle bag, backpack, a gold chain belt, necklaces, faux leather cap, mini quilted crossbody bag and shopping bag.

Kith

In 2019, the cult-favorite streetwear brand teamed up with Barbie for her 60th anniversary, creating a doll and giving it a streetwear makeover with miniature apparel and accessories from Kith Women’s collections.

Vera Wang

As part of the Barbie Tribute Collection, which launched last year as a way to honor and celebrate female visionaries for the incredible contributions they have made to culture, Mattel partnered with the legendary American fashion designer in May to create a doll.

The Vera Wang doll wears a look recreated from the designer’s spring 2017 runway collection.

Karl Lagerfeld

In 2014, the legendary German couturier and Barbie teamed to make Barbie Lagerfeld , a limited-edition doll being launched this fall by American toy giant Mattel Inc. and the iconic, Paris-based designer.

Part of the Barbie Collector series, the doll is dressed according to Lagerfeld’s signature look: a tailored black jacket, a white shirt with a high collar and skinny black jeans. Accessories are key, including a fat necktie, dark sunglasses and black ankle boots.

Tommy x Gigi

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

In 2017, the model and Barbie partnered to make a doll in her likeness , celebrating her second capsule collection with Tommy Hilfiger. Hadid’s Barbie was decked out in a Tommy Hilfiger logo T-shirt, cutoff denim jeans and roller blades, which was fitting for the runway show held in Venice Beach in Los Angeles. An actual Barbie doll was created for the event.

Diane von Furstenberg

In 2007, the Belgian designer teamed with the fashion doll to create a doll inspired by herself, complete with dark brown long hair and her signature wrap dress in bright pink.

Juicy Couture

In 2004, at the height of the now-iconic Y2K fashion, the then-very popular brand created two fashion dolls depicting their founders Pamela Skaist-Levy and Gela Nash-Taylor. The two Barbie dolls are wearing Juicy’s signature tracksuits in bright green and hot pink. Click here to see the collaboration.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Channel Barbie and Ken in Matching Western-Inspired Outfits for Upcoming ‘Barbie’ Movie

Vera Wang Tapped as Barbie’s Latest Female Visionary

EXCLUSIVE: Neiman Marcus Creates Very Parisian Pop-up for Balmain x Barbie

WWD

WWD

