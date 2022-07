For your full Certified Most Accurate Forecast, watch the above video. You an follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. Three areas are of interest in the Tropics to start our holiday weekend, but one is looming along the South Carolina coastline. Colin became the third named Tropical Storm of the year overnight. The storm is currently moving northeast at 8 mph away from our area with the strongest winds centered over the Atlantic. Colin is expected to bring heavy rainfall into the Carolinas for the next few days.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 HOURS AGO