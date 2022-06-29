ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Man wanted in shooting death outside downtown restaurant turns self in, second man charged

By Chalmers Rogland, Herald-Journal
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NFSVZ_0gPXrc0m00

A Spartanburg man wanted for the May 21 shooting death of another Spartanburg man turned himself in at the Spartanburg County Detention Center Tuesday night.

Spartanburg Police issued five warrants for the arrest of the suspect, Tyson Maurice Thompson, 33, for his involvement in the incident. Thompson had remained at large since the warrants were issued on Saturday, June 25.

The warrants include the charges of murder, attempted murder in regards to injuries sustained by the other shooting victim, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carry of a handgun, and unlawful carry of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic violence.

Initial report: Spartanburg police investigating fatal shooting outside downtown bar and restaurant

Thompson is being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center. He was arraigned of his charges Wednesday afternoon and was denied bond, according to Murray Glenn, spokesman for the 7th Circuit Solicitor's Office.

The Spartanburg Police Department reported that on May 21, around 2:10 a.m., officers responded to 122 Magnolia St., in reference to a shooting incident.

There, officers discovered Dearrius Lynell Bobo, lying on the sidewalk deceased near the Local F.I.G restaurant and bar.

Officers also received information that another victim was transported to Spartanburg Regional Hospital in a private vehicle before police arrived. Officers learned the other victim was being treated for gunshot wounds he received while at the same incident location.

Thompson had been named a person of interest in the death of Bobo on May 23, two days after the shooting.

The Spartanburg Police Department also reported that Tuesday afternoon another man, Travis Diego Thomas, of Moore, SC, was arrested and booked at the Spartanburg County Detention Center for misprison of a felony. He was released in the early Wednesday morning hours, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office website.

Thomas is a family member of Thompson, according to the Spartanburg Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

Chalmers Rogland, a Wofford College graduate, covers public safety and breaking news for the Herald-Journal. Reach him via email at crogland@shj.com. Find him on Twitter @CRogland.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Man wanted in shooting death outside downtown restaurant turns self in, second man charged

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Police searching for suspect in car break-ins, credit card fraud

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is searching for the suspect in the photos wanted for car break-ins and credit card fraud. Police said the suspect obtained the cards from multiple car break-ins on Mauldin Road on Wednesday, June 29. If anyone has information regarding the suspect’s...
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moore, SC
County
Spartanburg County, SC
City
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Crime & Safety
Spartanburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
FOX Carolina

Dozens arrested, 6 wanted, after large drug bust in Henderson County

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested dozens of people after a drug bust involving six houses. Deputies said on Thursday, June 30, a six-month-long drug investigation by the Drug Task Force ended with seven search warrants being executed and numerous arrests being made.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

VIDEO: Deputies chase suspect in stolen vehicle, ends in driveway

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A deputy chase ended in the driveway in Anderson on Frederick Street. In the video, the suspect can be seen getting out of the vehicle with his hands up as deputies draw their guns. According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was stolen...
ANDERSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Domestic Violence#Murder#Wofford College#Detention Center#Violent Crime#Receiv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX Carolina

Police searching for runaway teen in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is searching for a runaway teen last seen on Tuesday, June 28. According to police, 17-year-old Chelsea Correa left her home on Wenwood Road and is possibly staying in the Woodruff Road area. Police say she is five foot four inches...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Man walks into Greenville business, collapses and dies, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office responded to a Laurens Road business Thursday afternoon. The coroner's office said a death was reported at the Blaze Skate and Motor at 1212 Laurens Road. The coroner said the man walked into the store collapsed and died. His name has...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Deputies investigate ‘suspicious activity’ in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating suspicious activity in Gray Court. Deputies said they responded to a call Friday morning in the 2300 area of Deck Road. Law enforcement is on the scene according to deputies. 7NEWS will update this story when more information becomes available.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Couple accused of killing 12-year-old in Laurens Co.

Couple accused of killing 12-year-old in Laurens Co. Couple accused of killing 12-year-old in Laurens …. What to know ahead of Greenville’s ‘Fireworks on …. Nick Northcut in the midst of breakout season for …. 7Weather Forecast. Union County Mayor and Union County Tourism Director. Union County School...
LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Police searching for man in photo wearing body armor, face mask

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Police are searching for the man in the photo above wearing a blue hoodie and body armor during a protest. According to police, 30-year-old Duncan Small, pictured in the green shirt, was charged with a weapons violation on Tuesday, June 28. Police said the following day, he was arrested by Waynesville Police Department, served with his warrant, and released.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Spartanburg Herald-Journal

2K+
Followers
489
Post
308K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Spartanburg, SC from the Spartanburg Herald-Journal at GoUpstate.com.

 http://goupstate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy