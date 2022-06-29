ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tellico Village, TN

Villagers launch new swim team program

By Timothy Belin timothy.belin@news-herald.net
tellicovillageconnection.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTellico Village lost its swim team, the Silver Tarpons, to the COVID-19 pandemic, but recently relaunched a swim program. With a new coach and small but dedicated group, the hope is to grow the club back to former levels. “When the pandemic hit, the coach was no longer able...

www.tellicovillageconnection.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

John Fulkerson donates $5,000 of NIL money to Tennessee Fund

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Before he embarks on his professional career, beloved Vol basketball player John Fulkerson is giving back to the University of Tennessee once again. Before the start of the 2021-2022 season, the Kingsport-native pledged he would donate $2 to the Tennessee Fund for every point scored by the team that season. After […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Longtime Karns resident celebrating 103rd birthday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – In the year 1919, the Cincinnati Reds beat the Chicago White Sox in the World Series, President Woodrow Wilson won the Nobel Peace Prize, and one living Knoxville man was born. Delbert “D.R.” Gilbert grew up on a farm in middle Tennessee with his parents...
KNOXVILLE, TN
franchising.com

SUPER CHIX® Opens In Knoxville Tennessee

June 30, 2022 // Franchising.com // Salt Lake City, UT. - SUPER CHIX® is pleased to announce the opening of its first restaurant in Tennessee in Knoxville. The new SUPER CHIX® restaurant is located in the Crown Pointe Shopping Center, 6672 Clinton Hwy, Ste. 102, Knoxville, TN 37912. “The Crown Pointe Shopping Center is the perfect location for the new SUPER CHIX® thanks to its easy accessibility and location in this prominent shopping center just north of Clinton Hwy. Knoxville is a great town with solid businesses and a vibrant, loyal, and fun community with its college-town feel. Students and residents in the surrounding community, as well as travelers, have a new great choice for a fresh, superior-quality fast-casual lunch with healthy options, and dinner guests will discover a new quality eatery they can enjoy with family and friends. Congratulations to the SUPER CHIX® franchisees HP Patel, JT Patel and operating principal, David Shadwick, for their first SUPER CHIX® restaurant and the Knoxville team led by Manager Shannon Thomas and their team for their first SUPER CHIX® opening,” said Darryl Neider, CEO of SUPER CHIX®.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
City
Lenoir City, TN
City
Brentwood, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Tellico Village, TN
WJHL

Doughboys Payne talks about the heartbreaking season with the Vols

Johnson City, TN — The college baseball season came to an end recently with Ole Miss sweeping Oklahoma for the school’s first national championship…The fact it was the Rebels was a little harder to swallow for the Tennessee Volunteers. Current Volunteer Ethan Payne who is currently playing for the Johnson City Doughboys this summer watched […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Competitive Swimming#Senior Olympics#Fitness#Tellico Village Swim Team
wvlt.tv

Tennessee ranked second most dangerous state for Fourth of July travel

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -According to a AAA study, Tennessee is the most dangerous state to drive in on Fourth of July weekend, only behind Virginia. Lieutenant Bill Miller with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said that last year the state saw eight deaths on the road over the holiday weekend, with three of them being caused by a driver being under the influence.
TENNESSEE STATE
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Pitching Coach Turns Down Same Position At Texas

Tennessee pitching coach Frank Anderson turned down an offer to be the Texas pitching coach, Horns247 first reported Tuesday and a trusted source confirmed to RTI Wednesday. Anderson left his position as Houston’s pitching coach in 2017 to join first time head coach Tony Vitello at Tennessee. The Nebraska...
HOUSTON, TX
Travel Maven

7 Hidden Tennessee Waterfalls You Must See

Tennessee offers some of the most spectacular waterfalls in the U.S. thanks to its unique topography and its extensive system of rivers and streams. Many of the waterfalls listed in this article are located in Tennessee state parks and are completely free to access. Important to note, the best time to visit any of the waterfalls is during spring and summer, especially after heavy showers which birth some of the most powerful cascades.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee nurse, clogger wins state pageant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee Children’s Hospital nurse won the Miss Tennessee Volunteer pageant after only competing in two other pageants. “Everything’s still a whirlwind,” Miss Tennessee Volunteer Paige Clark said, “I have a new responsibility of being Miss Tennessee Volunteer. So trying to navigate that with work and school it’s just all new, but it’s also very exciting.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
insideofknoxville.com

New Moon Rising Gifts and Goods Celebrates Grand Opening

New Moon Rising Gifts and Goods at 206 Randolph Street (right behind Mark Nelson Denim) is open for business today and celebrating with a wide range of events. Owner Lee Yarnell has long anticipated this dream. I stopped in to learn more about what brought her to this point and what customers might expect at the new shop.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Dog Tethering Ordinance Follow-Up

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing man from Johnson City. Airport Roade helps a community in Roane County get to Rockwood in nearly ten minutes. It has been closed for nearly three months and now the community is working to get it fixed for safety and convenience.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Football Approaching Massive Recruiting Stretch

With the calendar set to turn from June to July, Tennessee football is approaching a massive recruiting stretch in its 2023 cycle. A five-star, two four-star and two three-star Tennessee targets are making their college commitments in the first 10 days of July. The Vols enter the month with 12...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

New state legislation to affect Tennessee schools

Over 40 new pieces of state legislation regarding education will be going into effect on Friday. As parents, teachers and concerned community members, it is very important that Johnson City and Washington County residents be aware of the new state legislation that will be affecting local education agencies (LEAs). July marks the beginning of the new fiscal year and the time that over 40 new pieces of education legislation will take effect.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WATE

McMinn County Mexican restaurant earns lowest score

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A dozen violations at the lowest scoring restaurant in this week’s health inspection reports. The McMinn County restaurant earned a 74, which is just above failing. Mexi-wing, 112 N. White Street, Athens — Grade: 74, Follow-up Grade: 93. The inspector writes the person...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy