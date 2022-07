Your home should be the place where you feel the most relaxed, but without some privacy fence ideas it’s hard to truly unwind if you feel like you’ve got unwanted eyes peeking over your shoulder. “Privacy fencing, either along a property line or around a specific area in your garden, creates a sense of sanctuary, seclusion, and peacefulness,” says Janice Parker, a landscape architect based in Greenwich, Connecticut. “A garden should, at its best, connect us to nature, and this is simpler to do when you can relax in a peaceful setting. Hidden areas, made with privacy screening, create a sense of mystery, as you do not see all of the garden at once. Mystery makes a great garden!”

