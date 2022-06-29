ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museum a popular stop during Water Festival

By Staff report
 3 days ago
The Sue Silliman House Museum in downtown Three Rivers proved to be a popular attraction during Water Festival as visitors of all ages came to view the archive of Three Rivers area history.

Again in attendance was Sheffield Motors promoter and now “expert” on the history of the Three Rivers manufacturer of railroad products which became a part of Fairbanks Morse in the early 1900s. In the past year, Daryl Wright of Dexter, Mich., has traveled the U.S. collecting the archive of Sheffield Motors, scanned and copied for the interest and use of fans in the Three Rivers area.

Young to older families also had an opportunity to view the PBS documentary “Then, Now, and Always” premiered in Three Rivers in August 2021, and the collections of historic photos related to the St. Joe, Rocky, and Portage rivers on display. Vietnam era veterans received recognition for their service and many were interested in the photo archive of the recent flooding events in comparison with historic 1800s photos of the same.

Returning for the first time since 2017 were demonstrations of blacksmithing at the basement level forge. Jeffrey Gardner of Mendon and Eddie Leboeuf of Colon created various tools and blades on Saturday afternoon.

In keeping with the “Roaring Twenties” theme of the Festival, 1920s “flapper” dresses were on display; including early TR Schools, Kellogg Farm, Three Rivers Furs, Chet Shafer, pre-historic tool collection, and more.

The Sue Silliman House Museum, located at 116 S. Main St., at the bridge, is open during downtown Three Rivers events and by appointment throughout the year. Abiel Fellows Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution has owned and maintained the site since 1981 with the support of many in Three Rivers and beyond. It is both a National and State of Michigan Registered Historic site.

