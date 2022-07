Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin saw a huge bounce in recent hours. It dropped to $18.8k a few hours prior to the time of writing. Within the space of four hours of this dip, it bounced upward by nearly 10% to trade at $20.8k for a brief moment. This bounce was exhausted and sellers were quick to capitalize. Cardano also saw a bounce from the six-week range lows at $0.44. However, at press time, it looked to be headed lower once more.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO