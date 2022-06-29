Why rookie receivers are conquering the NFL and what it means for the Jets’ Garrett Wilson

It might be easier to explain football to an alien than it is to convince a Jets fan what rookie receivers really are capable of.

As NFL rookie receiving records get challenged or broken at a feverish pace, it takes combining the first-year totals of the last four receivers drafted by the Jets — Elijah Moore, Denzel Mims, Ardarius Stewart and Chad Hansen — to reach numbers in that zip code. There’s plenty of reason for skepticism.

Enter Garrett Wilson , who joins the NFL one season after the rookie records for receptions (104 by the Dolphins’ Jaylen Waddle) and receiving yards (1,455 by the Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase) were reset. Chase took the record from the Vikings’ Justin Jefferson, who held it for just 364 days.

As the second receiver drafted — No. 10 overall, behind the Falcons’ Drake London at No. 8 — those benchmarks shouldn’t feel unrealistic to the 6-foot, 192-pound Wilson.

Of the nine rookie receivers with at least 81 catches in the Super Bowl era, six have done so since 2014, putting Anquan Boldin’s former record (103) under constant attack. Five of the 10 rookie receivers with at least 1,070 yards over that same 56-year period have done so since 2014. Why now?

The Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase set a rookie record for receiving yards less than a year after the Vikings’ Justin Jefferson set the previous mark. Getty Images

One scouting source told The Post that receiver is the “easiest” position for which to project skills that will translate from college to the NFL, thus making receivers into safe picks who get pushed up draft boards. With the bigger investment of resources comes a bigger commitment to early involvement.

A second scouting source pointed to the difference in the way offense is schemed: Greater reliance on passing increases the amount of reliable receivers each team needs compared to 15 years ago, when offenses were more balanced and the key was running behind an offensive line to set up the play-action pass.

Former Titans scouting director Blake Beddingfield has a deeper theory.

“Fifteen or 20 years ago, receivers were kind of painted in a box: You were an ‘X’ or a ‘Z’ receiver,” Beddingfield said. “Now, starting at the high school level, players are playing all over the offensive formation – on the outside, the inside or in the backfield. The versatility of receivers makes it easier because now NFL teams can see the ability to line them up in mismatch situations.

“What’s happening now is you get a receiver who runs three good routes on the route tree, and you can allow him to do that more and he ends up having success, instead of saying he has to learn every route or how to run this route versus certain coverages.”

Like a lot of receivers in college football now, Garrett Wilson learned how to run the routes of multiple receiver positions, no matter where they lined up in a formation. Getty Images

Guess what just so happens to be one of Wilson’s greatest strengths coming out of Ohio State? Interchangeability in two-, three- and four-receiver sets. Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur certainly took notes in his playbook.

“[This offense] puts you in a whole lot of different positions,” Wilson said recently. “You have to know everything. You can’t just know your one spot. And that’s really good for me. Learning the concepts and not just my route, all the different formations and variations, has been a process, but I’m building.

He added, “You have to make sure you have your one position right, but you want to make sure you are learning the whole concept for ‘F,’ ‘Z,’ ‘X’ and even ‘Y’ (shorthand for the different receivers in the formation). I definitely want to be versatile and be able to play all positions.”

The difference between Wilson and the receivers selected by the Jets over the previous 20 drafts is that he’s a first-rounder. Same as Waddle, Chase, Jefferson, Odell Beckham Jr., Amari Cooper and many of the others who have shined as rookies in the past decade. Though a receiver never has won NFL MVP, wideouts account for three of the past 13 Offensive Rookie of the Year winners.

Drafted No. 6 overall last year, Jaylen Waddle made an immediate impact on the Dolphins offense, catching an NFL-rookie-record 104 passes. AP

Since Wayne Chrebet (66 receptions for 726 yards and four touchdowns in 1995) and Keyshawn Johnson (63 for 844 and eight in 1996) set the bar for Jets rookie receivers, Moore’s performance in 2021 (43 for 538 and five) is the best. Now Moore and Wilson could be the new-age Chrebet and Johnson.

“The old college spread offenses used to have their receivers run to spots on the field, and the quarterback would throw to open spots,” Beddingfield said. “Now [receivers] are a little better at diagnosing coverages with option routes. If it’s man coverage, this is what you run. If it’s zone coverage, this is what you run. So the intelligence level of receivers has really picked up from the high school game to the college game to the pro game.”

The Jets are high on Wilson’s body control, speed (a 4.38-second 40-yard time) and ability to win a 1-on-1 matchup in the air.

“Ohio State is not afraid to press the ball down the field because they have the talent to win 90 percent of their games,” Beddingfield said. “Wilson is going to go against really good corners who can match him size- and speed-wise, and it comes down to how he makes adjustments coming from such a stud team to the NFL, where everything is a little bit more equal.”

The Jets think Garrett Wilson’s speed and body control will allow him to win matchups against opposing defenders. Bill Kostroun

Wilson already is talking about the need for a “plan” at the line of scrimmage. Good thinking because one thing the past couple seasons have shown is not all rookie receivers are created equal.

Gino Guidugli celebrated and sympathized all at once.

When true freshman cornerback Sauce Gardner — who went on to become the Jets’ pick at No. 4 overall — returned an interception for a touchdown to put Cincinnati in front of Central Florida during a game in 2019, Guidugli knew he had just witnessed something special.

Guidugli is a former quarterback who has coached the position at Cincinnati since 2018, so he witnessed Gardner’s greatness through the lens of the offense across the line of scrimmage. In other words, he could relate to a quarterback who makes the right decision by the book and still gets burned.

“The play that sticks out to me is we are playing UCF in one of the program’s biggest games, one that kind of launched us forward,” Guidugli told The Post. “He’s supposed to be a bail corner in Cover 3 because we are blitzing, but the receiver to his side ran a hitch. He jumps it and takes it back for a touchdown.”

In Cincinnati lore, it is known as the play when Gardner — who wanted to be called by his nickname — “earned” the right to go by Sauce instead of Ahmad in the estimation of upperclassmen and coaches. It also was the play that told Guidugli his quarterbacks were going to learn things just by throwing against Gardner — now a projected starter as a Jets rookie after being selected No. 4 overall in the draft — in practice.

Cincinnati coaches used Sauce Gardner in practice as a way to teach their quarterbacks how to throw against elite pass defenders. Getty Images

“He’s just so long and deceptively fast,” Guidugli said. “A great football IQ and very instinctual. That guy is going to eliminate a side of the field, just as he eliminated the boundary for us.”

Jets backup quarterback Joe Flacco, 37, is one of just six* active players (four of whom are quarterbacks) remaining from the 2008 NFL Draft. The Jets drafted six players that year, but none has played for the team since tight end Dustin Keller in 2012. Here’s a look at the careers of the final six, including their original draft status:

Colts QB Matt Ryan, No. 3 to Falcons

120-102 record, 65.5 completion percentage, 59,735 yards (8th all-time), 367 touchdowns (9th all-time), 170 interceptions

Flacco, No. 18 to Ravens

98-78 record, 61.7 completion percentage, 41,269 yards (19th all-time), 227 touchdowns, 144 interceptions

Joe Flacco is one of only six players from the 2008 draft still playing in the NFL. AP

Ravens DE Calais Campbell, No. 50 to Cardinals

213 games, 773 tackles, 93.5 sacks, 14 forced fumbles, 3 interceptions

Chiefs QB Chad Henne, No. 57 to Dolphins

18-36 record, 13,290 yards, 59.6 completion percentage, 60 touchdowns, 63 interceptions

Patriots WR Matthew Slater, No. 153 to Patriots

1 catch for 46 yards, 2 rushes for 11 yards, 10-time Pro Bowler on special teams

Broncos QB Josh Johnson, No. 160 to Buccaneers

1-8 record, 58.1 completion percentage, 2,270 yards, 13 touchdowns, 16 interceptions

*OT Duane Brown (No. 26 to Texans) and WR DeSean Jackson (No. 49 to Eagles) have not filed for retirement. They played last season and remain free agents.