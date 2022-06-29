Florida Man Arrested For Shooting Male Victim At A Family Gathering Sunday

On Sunday, June 26, 2022, a man arrived at a Gainesville Hospital emergency room suffering from a gunshot wound.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office was called and determined the subject sustained his injury at a home in the Bronson area of Levy County.

Deputies from Alachua County contacted Levy County and our deputies responded to an address in the University Oaks subdivision where the shooting occurred. No reports of this shooting in this residential neighborhood were received by the Levy County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center.

Levy County Deputies and Detectives began their investigation and learned that during a family gathering Quyn Taras Barber, 23, of Ocala and the male victim got into a heated argument.

Quyn Taras Barber, 23

Barber, who was armed with a handgun, pointed the weapon at the victim and fired one round. The victim was transported to the hospital emergency room by a family member where he was dropped off. The victim is expected to recover from this injury.

Detectives obtained a warrant for Barber for aggravated battery with a firearm and began actively searching for him.

The Ocala Police Department located Barber at a local apartment building in the City of Ocala. Barber was taken into custody and driven to the Marion County Jail where he was booked.

He is being held in lieu of a $450,000.00 bond. Barber is expected to be transported to the Levy County Detention Center where he will be held pending trial.

