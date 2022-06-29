ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

The Best Camping Tables of 2022

By Hayley Helms
Gear Patrol
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCamping tables — much like camping stoves, sleeping bags and tents — belong to a unique subcategory in the outdoors: indispensable items that can make or break a weekend in the wild. Forgo the camp table and you’re losing a convenient breakfast, lunch and dinner prep site...

www.gearpatrol.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outdoor Life

The Best Camping Showers of 2022

Nothing is more satisfying at the end of a long, hard day of hiking than a camping shower. But the further off grid you get, the less likely you are to see running water, especially if you’re staying at a primitive dispersed site. For years, that meant the shower would have to wait until you made it back to civilization again, but today, there are a number of camping shower options available that make getting cleaned off a real option for adventurers in the backcountry. To help you decide which one is right for your needs: I checked out the best camping showers on the market to find the top ones for every outdoorsperson.
CARS
Outdoor Life

The Best Wool Blankets for Camping of 2022

A great wool camping blanket can make a good camping trip into the woods even better, particularly if that night-time chill tends to drive you into the tent or the RV before the fire burns itself out, and while the rest of your camping buddies are still swapping stories. Wrapping up in a wool blanket can add more campfire time—that’s what it’s all about, right?
LIFESTYLE
Gear Patrol

Welcome to the 'Hood: Introducing My Favorite Neighbor Cabernet

My Favorite Neighbor is the perfect companion for relaxing, warm summer nights. It's a taste of California in every sip, created by farmer-winemaker Eric Jensen. To make My Favorite Neighbor, Jensen sources grapes from “A+” vineyards farmed by his winegrower friends in San Luis Obispo County. The grapes are grown with organic methods and the wine is made at the solar-powered winery in Paso Robles. The result is “a world-class wine without any shortcuts or compromises.” The 2019 vintage is a standout, unlike any other you've had the pleasure of meeting. Its complex nose includes notes of currant wild herbs and violets and toasted marshmallows. The palate will sense notes of black cherry, plum and medium roast coffee. Lastly, My Favorite Neighbor's "extremely long and mineral finish" comes courtesy of "silky tannins" that will linger softly on your tongue and fondly in your memory – at least until you crack a second bottle. Also try other My Favorite Neighbor bottles, like MFN Blanc and MFN Rosé, both exceptional choices year-round.
DRINKS
reviewed.com

The Best Camping Hammocks of 2022

More and more campers are sleeping in hammocks instead of tents. Not only can hammocks be a more affordable option—depending on the type of hammock you buy—they’re also a fun and comfortable way to relax outdoors, whether you intend to backpack or read in your backyard. You may also want to consider looking at camping cots and camping chairs to make the most out of your backcountry experience.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Wear And Tear#A Camp#Stoves#Vehicles
The Independent

12 best cool bags that are perfect for picnics

The great British picnic season is upon us. From Wimbledon and Glyndbourne to school sports’ day and the beach – us Brits love an occasion to crack out a picnic. And this week marks British Picnic Week, so it’s time to crack out the big guns/cool bags…Nothing mars a picnic more than sweaty sandwiches (and wasps, wasps are the actual worst). Most of us have had the disappointment of dutifully putting together a wonderful picnic – cocktail sausages and Pimms aplentyâ¯– only to open the picnic a few hours later to find everthing’s got a little steamy.But fear not, picnic...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
SPY

Swing Into the Best Hammocks for Celebrating National Hammock Day

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. In case you weren’t aware, July 22 is National Hammock Day. So what better day to grab your favorite beverage and kick back in the best hammock for the ultimate summer nap? Mayans are believed to have invented hammocks more than a thousand years ago. They were used as sleeping tools, back when hammocks were made out of plant fibers and tree bark from the Hamack Tree (hence the name). These days you can...
CARS
Outdoor Life

The Best Camping Accessories of 2022

Once you’ve dialed in the big-ticket items—tent, sleep systems, stove—you can start to look at really customizing your setup with camping accessories. But with dozens and dozens of outdoor products available in every conceivable category from portable fire pits to rocking chairs to slippers, it can be hard to know where to start. The Outdoor Life gear team and contributors have been testing some of the biggest categories in camping over the last several months. Now, I’ve narrowed down a list of the best camping accessories from those tests that are available today:
HOBBIES
Gear Patrol

The Perfect Socks for Staying Active This Summer

If you are looking to upgrade your sock selection and feel a measurable difference in your training, check out Goldwin's C3fit Arch Support Short Socks. These socks ensure all three arches of the foot — the horizontal arch, the lateral vertical arch, and the medial vertical arch— are supported. The taped arch provides shock absorption and functions as a spring to propel the foot, so you will feel the difference as you move. Available in a plethora of classic and fun colorways, give your sock drawer a much-needed graded upgrade with this deal. Goldwin is offering 20 percent off for purchases of three socks with code GPSOCKS20 until August 31st.
APPAREL
Gear Patrol

Breitling Just Redesigned Its Dive Watch Collection, And It Looks Awesome

If you follow watches closely, you might tend to sigh at "another dive watch." But we'd argue that Breitling's newly redesigned Superocean collection isn't just another dive watch: in a sea of dive watches that look more or less similar, it stands out. It does so with the combination of a traditional dive watch appeal and a unique look — and it's all based on a fascinating vintage chronograph from 1965.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

Camping Doesn’t Mean Forgoing Coffee Thanks to These Camping Mugs

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. There are a few quintessential moments for any camping trip to fall into the category of “great.” For example, no trip is complete without getting back to nature and enjoying a hike to discover everything Earth has to offer. A delicious campfire meal followed by an idyllic moment sitting around the campfire, sharing stories and making s’mores is a must. You also can’t go without enjoying a cup of joe from one of...
HOBBIES
Gear Patrol

All the Coolest Home and Design Releases We Found in June 2022

Welcome to summer! And to welcome you to the hottest months of the year, brands are here to keep you stay cool. There's a new instant coffee brand that wants you to make cold brew in an instant — somewhat of an oxymoron since cold brew does not get done in an instant, but this is some good coffee. Modernica has a sun shade that is an elevated take on a standard umbrella, and Stussy's collaboration with Tekla resulted in some crisp, cool duvet covers. And if you're into grilling, BlueCut made a fireproof apron that will keep you safe while you're tending to your meats but won't keep you safe from the hot summer sun.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Real Simple

The Collapsible Beach Wagon Shoppers Call 'the Best Purchase of the Summer' Is $50 Off Right Now

During the coldest winter days, many people dream about spending a relaxing day at the beach or by the lake. But before you can sit under your umbrella or dip your toes in the water, you must first get all of your essentials onto the sand. Having to make multiple trips between your house or car and your sandy camp for the day is a hassle, so shoppers turn to easy-to-use wagons—and this popular choice is on sale for $50 off.
SHOPPING
Interesting Engineering

7 incredible speakers for camping adventures

Camping speakers have become a necessary accessory for those who love to spend time outdoors. These speakers are perfect for outdoor activities such as hiking, camping, and fishing. The best camping speakers are durable and made of high-quality material. They can withstand the elements and provide excellent sound quality even when they're in a noisy environment.
LIFESTYLE
Apartment Therapy

The Brand Behind My Favorite Comfy (and Easy-to-Assemble!) Sofa Is Having a Major Sale You Can’t Miss

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. You know where there’s a long weekend, there are huge sales happening, too! July 4th is a few days away, but some AT-editor-favorite brands have already kicked off sales on home decor, bedding, and lots of furniture. One in particular is Albany Park, a Black-owned business known for high-quality sofas that ship quickly. The brand has launched their 4th of July blowout, and it’s one you don’t want to miss.
HOME & GARDEN
Fatherly

5 Great Services That Make It Easy to Rent RVs, Pools, Boats, & More

While housing was once the prime real estate of peer-to-peer rental services, there’s no shortage of Airbnb-style apps that provide access everything from jet skis to a family’s worth of well-vetted camping equipment. With anyone being able to host on these sharing platforms, it opens the doors for more options for your family vacation. Thanks to these services, vehicles and family adventures that might have otherwise been out of reach are now in contention, as is equipment for outdoor activities you might want to try out before committing to a purchase.
TECHNOLOGY
yankodesign.com

Froli All-Purpose Holder keeps your bottles and plates from clinking and slipping in your trailer home

Mobile home living has become more popular across the country, especially during the past couple of years of the pandemic. Many people have started to consider this kind of lifestyle for its numerous benefits like affordability, energy efficiency, simplicity, and flexibility. However, if you have been considering this investment, you may want to list the disadvantages you will encounter. One perennial issue that must be solved is the constant clinking of plates, glasses, and utensils, especially when the trailer is moving. A solution that can keep stuff stowed away safely and quietly is called the Froli All-Purpose Holder.
Polygon

How to get Trash Cubes in Raft

In Raft, Trash Cubes are the basic form of currency used at Trading Posts. You can make Trash Cubes pretty early on, and you should, if you want to get your hands on rare items. Our Raft Trash Cube guide explains how to make Trash Cubes using the Recycler, as well as where to find the Recycler blueprint.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy