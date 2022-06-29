The Best Camping Tables of 2022

My Favorite Neighbor is the perfect companion for relaxing, warm summer nights. It's a taste of California in every sip, created by farmer-winemaker Eric Jensen. To make My Favorite Neighbor, Jensen sources grapes from “A+” vineyards farmed by his winegrower friends in San Luis Obispo County. The grapes are grown with organic methods and the wine is made at the solar-powered winery in Paso Robles. The result is “a world-class wine without any shortcuts or compromises.” The 2019 vintage is a standout, unlike any other you've had the pleasure of meeting. Its complex nose includes notes of currant wild herbs and violets and toasted marshmallows. The palate will sense notes of black cherry, plum and medium roast coffee. Lastly, My Favorite Neighbor's "extremely long and mineral finish" comes courtesy of "silky tannins" that will linger softly on your tongue and fondly in your memory – at least until you crack a second bottle. Also try other My Favorite Neighbor bottles, like MFN Blanc and MFN Rosé, both exceptional choices year-round.

DRINKS ・ 17 HOURS AGO