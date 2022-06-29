ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This new Black Panther helmet would do the king of Wakanda proud

A new Black Panther helmet is on its way, and it's got enough cool toys to make the King of Wakanda proud. Besides light-up Vibranium energy effects, it has lenses that can flip up and down as per the movies. You can pre-order it now from Zavvi , and the replica will be available this December - just in time for the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, in other words.

Hasbro is well known for its incredibly precise recreations (just look at the new Darth Vader helmet and Obi-Wan Kenobi lightsaber replicas ), and that attention to detail has now been turned to the protector of Wakanda's mask. Alongside a screen-accurate design as seen in Black Panther, Infinity War, and Endgame, this new Black Panther helmet has channels along the sides for glowing purple effects and a button that triggers adjustable eye lenses. It's got adjustable interior padding as well to make it more comfortable if you put it on (which, let's be honest, is the first thing any of us would do).

The Black Panther helmet will cost $166.99 from Zavvi ( £127.99 in the UK), and it should land at other retailers before long. Either way, it launches this December 9.

Marvel Legends Black Panther Helmet | $166.99 at Zavvi
Available December 9 - Much like other Marvel replicas from Hasbro, the new Black Panther helmet is an electronic, interactive mask as well as a display piece.  And although it's expensive, this price is very much in line with (or cheaper than) other, similar Marvel Legends products like the Spider-Man Iron Spider mask, the Iron Man helmet, and the Mighty Thor Mjolnir hammer.

UK price: £127.99 at Zavvi

It's not the only cool bit of Marvel merch on offer at the moment; you can get the Thor: Love and Thunder t-shirt that the character wears in the movie, and there's plenty of awesome Ms. Marvel merch to go around as well.

Want to catch up on Black Panther's story so far? Check out our guide to the best Disney Plus sign-up offers or browse our price-comparison software below.

Catch up on Black Panther's story

For more recommendations, don't miss the top gifts for gamers or the best board games . You can also get yourself ready for July's sales with our guide to the Prime Day gaming deals .

