WVa gov elected chair of Southern Regional Education Board

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has been elected chairman of the Southern Regional Education Board.

Justice was elected at the board’s annual meeting Sunday in Atlanta. He will lead the group’s 80–member board that includes governors, legislators and state education leaders working to improve public education at every level.

Justice succeeds Delaware Gov. John Carney, who served as chairman the past two years.

“We’re grateful for Governor Justice’s leadership and commitment to working together to improve education and opportunity for the people of West Virginia and across the 16 states in the SREB region,” SREB President Stephen L. Pruitt said in a statement.