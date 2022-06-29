ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gareth Bale: LAFC's new recruit will have to work hard, says fellow forward Carlos Vela

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela says new signing Gareth Bale will have to work to be...

LAFC Sign Welsh Superstar Gareth Bale

LAFC took on the hot and surging New York Red Bulls this past weekend in a very enjoyable match. However they could not create clear chances in the first half and saw them go tied at 0. The second half saw the Red Bulls trying to take an initiative but they would only come close to target once. From there LAFC would regain the dominance it has been keen to show this season. A pair of substitutions in the 63rd minute saw Kellyn Acosta and Chicho Arango take the field for some action. Four minutes later an extraordinary pass from Vela put Chicho in an immaculate position. From there he would then go on and open up the scoring for the Black and Gold. Two minutes later a miscue from the Red Bulls defense allowed Brian Rodriguez to swoop down the right flank. He would go all the way down to the 18 yard box and here he played a pass to Diego Palacios. Where he would fake out one opponent and then get a shot across and make it 2-0. They would defend the lead and ultimately would get the shutout making it a great day at the Banc.
