Barton County, KS

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (6-28)

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 3 days ago
BOOKED: Sara Alexander on Great Bend Municipal Court case to serve sentence, no bond set. BOOKED: Jose Montanez-Cortez on Great Bend Municipal Court case for Driving with no license, No Insurance, and Fail to...

Great Bend Post

Kan. felon caught with counterfeit oxycodone containing fentanyl

RENO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on drug allegations after a traffic stop. On June 29, the Hutchinson Police Department Special Operations Division with the assistance of the Reno County Drug Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing an alleged traffic violation, according to a media release.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (6/30)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (6/30) At 2:23 a.m. a report of cattle out was made at NW 60 Avenue & W. K-4 Highway. At 8:26 a.m. a fire was reported at NW 50 Avenue & NW 20 Road. Driving / Driver Complaint. At 10:40 a.m. a driving...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson police make drug distribution arrest

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Wichita man has been arrested on potential drug and weapons charges in Hutchinson. Hutchinson Police report that 30-year-old Matthew Demoura is jailed on suspicion of possession of meth, oxycodone and marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Xanax and criminal possession of a firearm.
HUTCHINSON, KS
County
Barton County, KS
City
Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Barton County, KS
Crime & Safety
KAKE TV

Kansas issues emergency suspension of licensed McPherson daycare

MCPHERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued an Emergency Order of Suspension to the Golden Explorers daycare in McPherson. "State law allows the Secretary of KDHE to issue such an order when, in the opinion of the Secretary," the press release from KDHE read. "The order is necessary to protect children in the home from any potential threat to health or safety."
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Nickerson Elementary School placed in lockdown Wednesday morning

NICKERSON, Kan. — The report of an armed subject led officials to place Nickerson Elementary School into lockdown Wednesday morning. According to Steve Lutz of the Reno County Sheriff's Department, the family of Kristopher Gobble phoned law enforcement after they had an altercation with him. Because his known address was near the school, law enforcement asked that the building be placed in lockdown. Summer school was in session at the time.
NICKERSON, KS
JC Post

Police: Missing Kansas woman found dead near railroad tracks

ELLIS COUNTY —The Ellis Police Department released more details Friday afternoon into the disappearance of a 53-year-old Ellis woman. According to Ellis Chief of Police Avery Smith, the body of 53-year-old Twila Wilson was found just after 9:30 a.m. Friday approximately 1,000 feet to the west of the Cottonwood Street railroad crossing.
ELLIS, KS
#No Insurance#Influence
Great Bend Post

Barton Co. Commission compromises on extra day to shoot fireworks

Patriotism, police complaints, fire calls, and the economy. Those were the factors debated in Thursday's Barton County Commission special session pertaining to the dishcharge of fireworks in unincorporated parts of the county. After hearing from various first responders, the commission voted 4-0 to allow the discharge of fireworks in rural Barton County on July 3 and 4 this year.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Airport Road in Barton Co. reopened for two-way traffic

The Barton County Road & Bridge Department finished the crossroad pipe installation Thursday morning on Airport Road (SW 40 Ave) between 6th and 8th streets. Airport Road is no longer closed at that location. However, Venture Corporation is milling the surface between US-56 and West Barton County Road, so they have traffic cones set up to allow two-way traffic on two lanes of the four-lane road.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

End of watch: California K9 ‘Max’ laid to rest in Kansas

RUSSELL (KSNT) – A police dog from California with seven years of experience in law enforcement was laid to rest in Russell, Kansas. The Russell Police Department and the Russell County Sheriff’s Office had the “distinct honor” of escorting the retired K9 known as Max for his last ride on June 29. With his health […]
RUSSELL, KS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Great Bend Post

Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (6/29)

Items for the Barton County Commission agenda – June 29, 2022:. NEW BUSINESS - RESOLUTION 2022-16: Application for Zoning Amendment for a Described Tract of Land: -Judy Goreham, Environmental Manager, received a Zoning Amendment Application from Kyle Schartz and Kaleb Schartz, dba Midwest Speed LLC. The application calls for a portion of an existing farmstead, located at 550 East US Highway 56, Great Bend, Kansas, to be used as an automotive repair shop. The Planning Commission recommended that the Commission approve the amendment rezoning 0.25+/- acres from Agricultural District to Light Manufacturing Service Commercial District. The recommendation was approved through the adoption of a Resolution.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

The zigs and zags of Pawnee County's new voting boundaries

As the U.S. Census releases updated population figures every 10 years, the Legislature rezones voting districts and boundaries to better represent population shifts. Attempting to get equal representation in each of the four congressional districts in Kansas, Pawnee County was split in half. A portion of the county resides in District 1, while the other half is in District 4.
PAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Holaday treats wound-care patients at Pawnee Valley Community Hospital

Since Heather Holaday, nurse practitioner, has completed advanced training in wound care, she now provides all treatment in this specialty at Pawnee Valley Community Hospital. Previously, Holaday worked side-by-side with Kelly Miller, advanced practice registered nurse certified in wound care. Miller traveled regularly to Larned from HaysMed, her home base. Miller and Dr. Zurab Tsereteli, HaysMed general surgeon, provided the specialized training.
LARNED, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Chamber coffee hour (6/30)

Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Coffee and Ribbon Cutting. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. T & L Fireworks. 5215 W. 10th St. Locally owned T & L Fireworks, founded by Tom...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Over gas prices? Grab a bicycle

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline last week registered at $4.90. The average price in Kansas was $4.59 per gallon. The cost to fuel a vehicle may have some citizens looking at other means of transportation. Todd VanSkike, owner of Golden Belt Bicycle Company in Great Bend,...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

