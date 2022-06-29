Shed catches on fire behind home in Missoula

The following is a press release from Missoula Rural Fire District:

MISSOULA, Mont. - At 20:25 on Tuesday evening Missoula Rural Fire District was dispatched to 2718 West Central Avenue for a shed on fire behind a home. It was reported that flames could be seen coming through the roof of the shed.

Missoula Rural Fire District, Missoula Fire Department , Missoula Emergency Services, Missoula County Sheriff’s Department and NorthWestern Energy responded to the scene. Three engines, three water tenders, a command unit, an ambulance and two sheriff’s deputies would ultimately arrive at the incident. Initial arriving MRFD units reported a fully involved shed with explosions coming from it. Crews were able to knock down the fire and protect all exposures. Extensive damage was done to the building by the fire. Fire investigators are currently on scene to determine the cause of the fire. No injuries have been reported by the family or responding personnel.

For the safety of residents and responding emergency personnel, please make sure that all flammable or explosive items are stored properly according to manufactuers specifications.

If you have any questions or would like more information regarding this press release please contact us at 406-549-6172.