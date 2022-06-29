ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Shed catches on fire behind home in Missoula

By Missoula Rural Fire District
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

The following is a press release from Missoula Rural Fire District:

MISSOULA, Mont. - At 20:25 on Tuesday evening Missoula Rural Fire District was dispatched to 2718 West Central Avenue for a shed on fire behind a home. It was reported that flames could be seen coming through the roof of the shed.

Missoula Rural Fire District, Missoula Fire Department , Missoula Emergency Services, Missoula County Sheriff’s Department and NorthWestern Energy responded to the scene. Three engines, three water tenders, a command unit, an ambulance and two sheriff’s deputies would ultimately arrive at the incident. Initial arriving MRFD units reported a fully involved shed with explosions coming from it. Crews were able to knock down the fire and protect all exposures. Extensive damage was done to the building by the fire. Fire investigators are currently on scene to determine the cause of the fire. No injuries have been reported by the family or responding personnel.

For the safety of residents and responding emergency personnel, please make sure that all flammable or explosive items are stored properly according to manufactuers specifications.

If you have any questions or would like more information regarding this press release please contact us at 406-549-6172.

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

