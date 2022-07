The Town of Arlington is launching Electrify Arlington, a community-wide campaign to power buildings and transportation with clean electricity. The campaign will begin this summer with the launch of the Electrify Arlington website, which will serve as a “one-stop shop” for residents and business owners to find information about rebates and incentives, as well as technical assistance, all with the goal of encouraging the installation of clean energy technologies.

ARLINGTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO