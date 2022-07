Annapolis, MD - This summer the Chesapeake Bay’s dead zone is predicted to be smaller than average. Researchers from the Chesapeake Bay Program, the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, University of Michigan, and U.S. Geological Survey attribute the decline to the below average amount of water entering the Bay from the watershed’s tributaries this past spring, as well as decreased nitrogen and phosphorus pollution from jurisdictions within the watershed.

