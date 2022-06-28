Studio B Art Gallery to Host Plein Air Workshop

After years of study and debate, the ambitious plan proposed by the City Dock Action Committee (CDAC) is officially underway. The Noah Hillman Parking Garage will be totally new and improved in about one year. Mayor Gavin Buckley and CDAC Chair, Eileen Fogerty, are enthusiastic about the progress of the project. The first formal meetings began in 2018 although there have been endless discussions about what do with City Dock dating back decades. The breakthrough was the City of Annapolis and Historic Annapolis coming together and developing a realistic plan of action. It became clear that replacing the Hillman Parking Garage was the first priority. Eileen Fogerty explained the next step, “As soon as the garage has come down the design will go into full force. We expect that by next summer [2023] the design will be completed. Upon completion of the garage, we expect to go into construction on the City Dock.”

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO