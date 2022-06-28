Studio B Art Gallery to Host Plein Air Workshop

Easton, MD - This July, Studio B Art Gallery is honored to host a special Plein Air Workshop and exhibit featuring Master Jove Wang. The workshop and meet-and-greet exhibit opening will offer a rare opportunity to interact with the master painter right in downtown Easton. The activities are part of a...
A list of our favorite local events for the month of July. Event dates may be subject to change. Downtown Annapolis has a full lineup of events coming our way to celebrate Independence Day. Enjoy Dinner Under the Stars on the first block of West Street on Saturday July 2nd from 5 to 10 p.m., followed by First Sunday Arts Festival with the Inner West Street Association from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 3rd. All of this is leading up to the big day! On July 4th, there will be a parade with marching bands, fire engines old and new, cars, vans, service clubs, and more starting at West Street, around Church Circle, and then down Main Street. The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks will launch from a barge in the Annapolis Harbor from 8 to 9:45 p.m. Find more information at visitannapolis.org.
On April 23, St. Anne’s School of Annapolis held its 2022 Annual Auction & Disco. Billed as a gala event in past years, this year’s event was themed as a disco party and featured a fabulous sit-down dinner, beer from Forward Brewing, drinks, dancing with friends and expert dancers, and more. The event was held in-person at St. Anne’s School.
Annapolis, MD - Located in Howard and Montgomery counties, along the upper 12 miles of the Patuxent River, the park is comprised of 6,700 acres of natural areas and farmlands. A portion of the park is a state wildlands area. Recreational use is primarily hunting, fishing, hiking and horseback riding. The park includes a catch and release trout stream, designated hunting areas and unmarked hiking and equestrian trails. Note: The Maryland Park Service does not rent horses, and only provides the trails as a means of recreation.
Annapolis, MD - The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE), along with the Severn River Association, Anne Arundel County, and the City of Annapolis, announce that a federally approved No Discharge Zone (NDZ) designation for 13 bodies of water in Anne Arundel County, including Annapolis Harbor, takes effect July 1, 2022.
Annapolis, MD - Anne Arundel County announced the selection of The Michaels Organization, a national leader in residential real estate development, to redevelop 13 acres of County-owned underutilized industrial property located at 7409 Baltimore-Annapolis Boulevard in Glen Burnie. The project will include a mixture of apartments, lofts, and townhomes, as well as commercial space.
After years of study and debate, the ambitious plan proposed by the City Dock Action Committee (CDAC) is officially underway. The Noah Hillman Parking Garage will be totally new and improved in about one year. Mayor Gavin Buckley and CDAC Chair, Eileen Fogerty, are enthusiastic about the progress of the project. The first formal meetings began in 2018 although there have been endless discussions about what do with City Dock dating back decades. The breakthrough was the City of Annapolis and Historic Annapolis coming together and developing a realistic plan of action. It became clear that replacing the Hillman Parking Garage was the first priority. Eileen Fogerty explained the next step, “As soon as the garage has come down the design will go into full force. We expect that by next summer [2023] the design will be completed. Upon completion of the garage, we expect to go into construction on the City Dock.”
The all-in-one resource document identifies key evidenced-based and data-driven strategies to address gun violence. Annapolis, Maryland – Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and Anne Arundel County Department of Health announce the release of a strategic plan to reduce gun violence led by the county’s Gun Violence Intervention Team (GVIT). Using a structured public health approach, the plan identifies data-driven and evidence-based strategies that engage community members, law enforcement, mental and behavioral health agencies, and gun violence intervention organizations in collaborative advocacy, prevention and response initiatives.
