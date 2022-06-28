Hogan Proclaims Freedom of the Press Day In Maryland
whatsupmag.com
3 days ago
Maryland Marks Fourth Anniversary of Capital Gazette Tragedy. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan has proclaimed today, June 28, 2022, “Freedom of the Press Day” in Maryland to honor the five members of the Capital Gazette who were murdered in the newsroom on June 28, 2018: Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca...
Annapolis, MD - The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE), along with the Severn River Association, Anne Arundel County, and the City of Annapolis, announce that a federally approved No Discharge Zone (NDZ) designation for 13 bodies of water in Anne Arundel County, including Annapolis Harbor, takes effect July 1, 2022.
Welcome to our weekly column in which a topic of interest, piece of news, relevant opinion, or general request for feedback is presented. We’ll offer the topic du jour and accompanying question, and you have the opportunity to respond with your thoughts. Simply fill out the form below. A...
A list of our favorite local events for the month of July. Event dates may be subject to change. Downtown Annapolis has a full lineup of events coming our way to celebrate Independence Day. Enjoy Dinner Under the Stars on the first block of West Street on Saturday July 2nd from 5 to 10 p.m., followed by First Sunday Arts Festival with the Inner West Street Association from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 3rd. All of this is leading up to the big day! On July 4th, there will be a parade with marching bands, fire engines old and new, cars, vans, service clubs, and more starting at West Street, around Church Circle, and then down Main Street. The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks will launch from a barge in the Annapolis Harbor from 8 to 9:45 p.m. Find more information at visitannapolis.org.
Annapolis, MD - Anne Arundel County announced the selection of The Michaels Organization, a national leader in residential real estate development, to redevelop 13 acres of County-owned underutilized industrial property located at 7409 Baltimore-Annapolis Boulevard in Glen Burnie. The project will include a mixture of apartments, lofts, and townhomes, as well as commercial space.
Annapolis, MD - This summer the Chesapeake Bay’s dead zone is predicted to be smaller than average. Researchers from the Chesapeake Bay Program, the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, University of Michigan, and U.S. Geological Survey attribute the decline to the below average amount of water entering the Bay from the watershed’s tributaries this past spring, as well as decreased nitrogen and phosphorus pollution from jurisdictions within the watershed.
Annapolis, MD - Located in Howard and Montgomery counties, along the upper 12 miles of the Patuxent River, the park is comprised of 6,700 acres of natural areas and farmlands. A portion of the park is a state wildlands area. Recreational use is primarily hunting, fishing, hiking and horseback riding. The park includes a catch and release trout stream, designated hunting areas and unmarked hiking and equestrian trails. Note: The Maryland Park Service does not rent horses, and only provides the trails as a means of recreation.
On April 23, St. Anne’s School of Annapolis held its 2022 Annual Auction & Disco. Billed as a gala event in past years, this year’s event was themed as a disco party and featured a fabulous sit-down dinner, beer from Forward Brewing, drinks, dancing with friends and expert dancers, and more. The event was held in-person at St. Anne’s School.
Comments / 0