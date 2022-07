The Cultural Center for the Arts will no longer be home to The Players Guild Theatre. This is the press release from Arts in Stark, The Players Guild, and Kent State Stark:. CANTON, OHIO—The Players Guild Theatre (PGT) is moving its organization and operations to Kent State University’s Stark campus following months of review and due diligence by the PGT Board of Directors, leaving the 416-seat main stage and 139-seat black box space open for new opportunities and cultural experiences at the Cultural Center for the Arts, located in downtown Canton.

