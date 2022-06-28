Bird-Safe Window Treatments Installed at DNR Headquarters
Annapolis, MD - The Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Safe Skies Maryland recently partnered to install special window treatments that reduce and prevent bird collisions with windows at the department’s Tawes State Office Building headquarters in Annapolis. With up to 1 billion birds killed every year by...
Annapolis, MD - Located in Howard and Montgomery counties, along the upper 12 miles of the Patuxent River, the park is comprised of 6,700 acres of natural areas and farmlands. A portion of the park is a state wildlands area. Recreational use is primarily hunting, fishing, hiking and horseback riding. The park includes a catch and release trout stream, designated hunting areas and unmarked hiking and equestrian trails. Note: The Maryland Park Service does not rent horses, and only provides the trails as a means of recreation.
Annapolis, MD - The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE), along with the Severn River Association, Anne Arundel County, and the City of Annapolis, announce that a federally approved No Discharge Zone (NDZ) designation for 13 bodies of water in Anne Arundel County, including Annapolis Harbor, takes effect July 1, 2022.
When Owings Mills resident Kayan Jones received an alert on her phone from her home’s Nest security camera that there had been “Activity or Animal seen,” she expected to see a fox, deer or raccoon. But when Jones checked the history log, she was met with a...
As families gather for Fourth of July weekend, a staple on many Maryland tables will of course be steamed crabs. Increased demand over the holiday weekend – combined with decreased supply from the crab population decline that has led Maryland to limit crabbing this summer – means consumers can expect higher prices for their favorite crustacean.
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - This past winter's crab population survey found the lowest number of crabs in the Chesapeake Bay since tracking began in 1990. Maryland's Department of Natural Resources announced for the first time ever it will implement bushel limits for male blue crab catches for commercial watermen. The new...
In a waterfront city where the mayor often arrives to work and events by boat, a resolution to deputize his personal vessel created a bit of a storm. In the end though, Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley got his wish. Late Monday evening a resolution brought before the city council to have the mayor’s rigid-hull inflatable boat deputized passed with just one vote against.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WBFF) — A black bear was captured on camera late Tuesday night in a backyard in Owings Mills. Video from a resident's security camera showed the black bear rummaging around the backyard just before midnight. He briefly inspects a sealed bucket. According to the Maryland Department...
A list of our favorite local events for the month of July. Event dates may be subject to change. Downtown Annapolis has a full lineup of events coming our way to celebrate Independence Day. Enjoy Dinner Under the Stars on the first block of West Street on Saturday July 2nd from 5 to 10 p.m., followed by First Sunday Arts Festival with the Inner West Street Association from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 3rd. All of this is leading up to the big day! On July 4th, there will be a parade with marching bands, fire engines old and new, cars, vans, service clubs, and more starting at West Street, around Church Circle, and then down Main Street. The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks will launch from a barge in the Annapolis Harbor from 8 to 9:45 p.m. Find more information at visitannapolis.org.
New laws go into effect in the D.C. area on Friday, July 1, 2022 related to minimum wage, alcohol, gas taxes and more. Here’s a rundown. New Law in Washington, D.C. Minimum Wage Increase: The minimum wage in D.C. will rise from $15.20 to $16.10 per hour for all workers, regardless of employer size. For tipped workers, such as servers, the base minimum wage will increase from $5.05 to $5.35 per hour. Employers of tipped workers must also pay the difference if an employee's tips and base minimum wage do not reach D.C.’s $16.10 minimum wage.
Annapolis, MD - Anne Arundel County announced the selection of The Michaels Organization, a national leader in residential real estate development, to redevelop 13 acres of County-owned underutilized industrial property located at 7409 Baltimore-Annapolis Boulevard in Glen Burnie. The project will include a mixture of apartments, lofts, and townhomes, as well as commercial space.
Beltway Plaza, a 1963 indoor-outdoor hybrid mall in Greenbelt, Maryland, has interested me ever since I checked out its Giant supermarket my first night after moving down from New Jersey for grad school at University Maryland College Park. The mall was developed by the late real estate developer Sidney J....
POOLESVILLE, Md. (WJLA) — They’re beautiful, majestic and sometimes even good for a laugh – those are just some of the reasons Christopher Zeoli has been hanging out with parrots most of his life. "You start to relate to them as people," Zeoli said. "You can see...
Compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in California-Lexington Park, MD metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. — NASA plans to fly aircraft over the Interstate 95 corridor from Washington to Baltimore and into Virginia. The flights will support an atmospheric study in the Mid-Atlantic region between July 5 and 16. Four-engine turboprop P-3 aircraft based at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia will fly five days during the 12-day period at altitudes from 1,000 to 10,000 feet.
Four days cruising my sailboat in the Northern Bay. Last November I had the pleasure of four days of cruising in the Northern Bay aboard Hot Pepper, my J/120 cruiser/racer, along with three crew. Here’s a brief overview of our trip. Day 1—cruising from the South River to Eagle...
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Camden-Wyoming area on Wednesday morning, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto saod on June 29, 2022, at approximately 7:51 a.m., a gray 2004 Pontiac Vibe was traveling eastbound on Willow Grove Road...
