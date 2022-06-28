Bird-Safe Window Treatments Installed at DNR Headquarters

A list of our favorite local events for the month of July. Event dates may be subject to change. Downtown Annapolis has a full lineup of events coming our way to celebrate Independence Day. Enjoy Dinner Under the Stars on the first block of West Street on Saturday July 2nd from 5 to 10 p.m., followed by First Sunday Arts Festival with the Inner West Street Association from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 3rd. All of this is leading up to the big day! On July 4th, there will be a parade with marching bands, fire engines old and new, cars, vans, service clubs, and more starting at West Street, around Church Circle, and then down Main Street. The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks will launch from a barge in the Annapolis Harbor from 8 to 9:45 p.m. Find more information at visitannapolis.org.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 14 HOURS AGO