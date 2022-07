U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra pledged this week to work to preserve abortion access in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court’s “despicable” decision overturning Roe v. Wade — though the department’s specific actions will depend on how states seeking to limit abortion access proceed. Becerra said Tuesday that HHS would enforce […] The post U.S. HHS chief vows to protect abortion access, but says much depends on states appeared first on Kansas Reflector.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 33 MINUTES AGO