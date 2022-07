Lexington, SC 06/29/2022 (Paul Kirby) - The Lexington Police Department is asking the public for their assistance in the identification of a biker who committed a crime. On May 11, 2022, this unidentified individual committed the offense of vandalism while at the Speedway Gas Station at 815 North Lake Drive in the Town of Lexington. The man with the black, leather biker vest was seen fleeing the store shortly after the incident on a black motorcycle.

