ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Don't start your vacation already stressed: Travelers share how early to arrive at the airport

By Sara Edwards, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kwgVx_0gPXav0C00

Summer travel has exploded and so have the challenges of airport travel. From long security lines causing people to miss flights , to pilot and flight attendant shortages causing delays and cancellations, the airport is quickly becoming the most stressful part of a vacation.

Rick Coffey likes to get to the airport at least two hours before a domestic flight and three hours for an international flight. He said he enjoys getting to the airport earlier than everyone else on his flight so he can grab coffee and enjoy people-watching from the gate as others arrive.

“Why start your vacation or business trip already stressed?” he said.

Airlines are struggling to bring back staffing they had to let go in early 2020 when the pandemic caused the demand for flights to significantly decrease.

The tight staffing numbers are one of the reasons airlines have had to cancel and delay multiple flights and even stop service to certain airports due to demand in other locations, which means summer travel will continue to be unpredictable for a while.

Europe's airports are a mess: Here's how summer travelers can 'prepare for the worst'

Don't blame the ones who showed up: Pilot shortage driving airline reliability struggles this summer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gKlil_0gPXav0C00
Delta Air Lines passengers wait in line for help at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on June 19. Eve Chen

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has been the busiest airport in the world since 1998 with 2,700 arrivals and departures daily, on average.

Jai Ferrell, chief commercial officer at Hartsfield-Jackson , said she normally would recommend arriving at the airport two hours before their flight departure time. But now that more people are traveling again, she recommends adding that extra hour just in case.

“Early is better because there’s the unknown of what could change the flight behavior, which is beyond the airport specifically,” Ferrell said. “If you have any cancellations, delays, or weather, you don’t want to be in a situation where you have a flight getting pushed back or rescheduled without being prepared on time.”

Most people tend to get to the airport two hours before their flight departure time and three with international flights.

When to arrive: Is arriving at the airport 2 hours before a flight too early?

Brenda Donaldson says she has flown over 1 million miles and always tries to make her time at the airport as stress-free as possible. She gets to the airport two hours before her flight, wears slip-off shoes, no belt and carries a jacket that’s easy to take off.

“I never carry anything in my pockets and have my boarding passes on my phone,” she said. “Combined, I have plenty of time.”

But others prefer waiting closer to the flight departure time even with an increased number of travelers and longer lines at the airport.

Transportation Security Administration spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said 2.45 million air passengers were screened Friday, the highest daily total since February 2020. She told USA TODAY that passengers should arrive at the airport early due to the increased number of travelers.

Pilot Shortage: Pilot shortage driving airline reliability struggles this summer

Airline Credits: Here's why travelers need to use them ASAP

Check your airport's security line wait times

Barbara Moss and her husband are always having to negotiate a time to leave for the airport. She always prefers to get there earlier while her spouse prefers to leave closer to the flight time. But Moss said they always get there early anyway to avoid worries about traffic or crowds.

“I would much rather get there early and sit or walk around than feel the anxiety of not knowing what we might run into on the way to the airport,” she said.

She and her husband, Bob, had a trip planned for the summer but decided to cancel it due to uncertainties with COVID-19. She said, instead, they’re going to hop in the car and take a road trip to Pittsburgh.

“Then we can leave whenever we want and we don’t have to rush,” she said.

However, this Fourth of July weekend, an estimated 42 million people are expected to take a road trip.

. She said people traveling now are not as familiar with the airport.

A couple of things air passengers should do is download the mobile app for their air carrier to stay updated on flight and gate information, she added. Some major airports, like Atlanta, Los Angeles, or Newark, New Jersey have dashboards for security wait times posted so passengers can decide the best time to arrive at the airport.

“You have no idea if there’s another delay,” she said. “You don’t want to provide any more inconveniences if you can help it so pack your patience.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Don't start your vacation already stressed: Travelers share how early to arrive at the airport

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst U.S. Airport for Summer Travel

Air travel is now harder than it’s been in years. Airlines are short staffed. This includes pilots who retired during the pandemic, and onboard crews who do not believe they are paid enough. The same goes for baggage handlers and other ground crew. It’s no wonder that on-time arrivals and departures are affected – more […]
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Fortune

Here’s where COVID levels are starting to spike again, according to the CDC

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. COVID-19 cases are once again topping 100,000 per day in the U.S., and that number could be significantly higher as the number of unreported cases grows, thanks to at-home testing. But not all areas are equal when it comes to risk levels.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#Pittsburgh#Delta Air Lines#Flight Attendants
UPI News

Flight attendant, pilot get engaged in mid-flight proposal

June 16 (UPI) -- Passengers aboard an Alaska Airlines flight were treated to a romantic spectacle when a flight attendant proposed to her girlfriend, a pilot, in mid-flight. The airline said flight attendant Veronica Rojas got permission from officials to stage a proposal to her girlfriend, Alejandra Moncayo, during a flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Travel
Apartment Therapy

I Only Ever Travel With Carry-On Luggage and This Is How I Do It

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Ah, summer vacations! One of my New Year’s resolutions is to go on at least one vacation this year, and I’m already flexing my packing muscles after two years of staying at home. I must admit, I pride myself on being able to pack everything I need in a carry-on, since the last thing I want to do once I arrive at my vacation spot is head to baggage claim and wait for my checked luggage. It always adds extra time, and I can’t help but feel a slight sense of anxiety as I search for my luggage amidst everyone else’s. Plus, in the past, if I was checking a bag, it was because I packed four extra pairs of shoes I thought I might wear, then never actually did. I’ve learned a lot since then, and perfecting the art of traveling with carry-on luggage saves me time, money, and keeps travel anxiety at bay.
TRAVEL
BoardingArea

Delta Considers $2,700 A Mistake Fare…

I missed out on it personally, but many of you got in on a great deal from New York to Bali in Korean Air First Class booked with Delta Air Lines for $2,700. But two days later, Delta decided it did not want to honor the deal and began cancelling tickets. The latest “mistake fare” reveals how little protection consumers have against airlines who later have seller’s remorse.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Delta passengers offered $10,000 to take a later flight

Delta Air Lines passengers boarding a flight on Monday morning were amazed to be offered $10,000 (£8,210) to give up their seats. Boarding had already begun for the flight - from Grand Rapids, Michigan to Minneapolis, Minnesota -when Delta staff announced that the flight was overbooked,Airline ground staff said they were looking for eight passengers willing to travel to Minneapolis, Minnesota on a later flight. In return, the volunteers would each be awarded $10,000 in compensation.The Independent was unable to verify how much the airline paid out to passengers in this instance, but it is not uncommon for large sums...
LIFESTYLE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

517K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy