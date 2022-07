Click here to read the full article. Hollywood’s biggest agency is now even bigger after CAA’s acquisition of ICM Partners was (finally) made official earlier this week. While headlines have focused on how the behemoth is set to reshape the business, and how the four-agency town has been chopped down to three, competitors WME and UTA aren’t exactly taking their balls and going home. This merger, UTA’s own spree of acquisitions, and WME’s crucial place in Ari Emanuel’s publicly traded Endeavor (EDR on the New York Stock Exchange) empire all speak to how the agency business of today (and of tomorrow)...

BUSINESS ・ 31 MINUTES AGO