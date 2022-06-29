ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Patrick Reed Reveals He Has Resigned From The PGA Tour

By James Hibbitt
Golf Monthly
Golf Monthly
 3 days ago

Patrick Reed will join the likes of Brooks Koepka and Pat Perez when he makes his LIV Golf Series debut at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland and he will do so having revoked his membership from the PGA Tour.

"I have resigned from the PGA Tour," he said. The American joins the likes of Kevin Na, Dustin Johnson, Graeme McDowell, Sergio Garcia and South Africans Charl Schwartzel, Louis Oosthuizen and Branden Grace who have all forfeited their membership in favour of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series.

Like so many before him, Reed recognised the condensed schedule on the Greg Norman-fronted Series as a key reason for his decision which, by his own admission, will afford him more time with his family.

"At the end of the day, I felt like when my family and I sat down and we just weighed all of our options, we felt like joining LIV Golf, especially with talking to some of the guys that played in London, that this was definitely the right decision." He added: "The right decision for us mainly mentally and physically just the quality of life, being able to spend more time with the kids because that's been the hardest thing.

"When I first was on the PGA Tour Justine [Reed's wife] was on the bag my first two years through the Mondays and also the first full season. And then after that, once we had our first child, she was traveling at ten days old. We rented houses every single week. And I was able to watch her grow up. Even while playing the huge schedule that I always played because I love to compete. And once they started school, I wasn't able to - they weren't able to travel as much, so now I'm going to an empty hotel room or empty house. It wears on you. It wears on you as an athlete, wears on you as a person, as a father, and this is for me, I feel like this is the best decision ever."

Although Reed, who has nine PGA Tour victories since becoming a member in 2013, is expected to focus on a more concentrated schedule he remains as competitive as ever: "I can compete at the highest level, but also prepare and get ready for every single event and be able to be home, and even though I'll be grinding at home getting ready, I'll be able to spend time with the kids. While they're in school, I'll be doing all my practice, and then afterwards I can be a dad, pick them up from school, go to the pool, play tennis, hang out, do the things I really want to do with my kids."

Captain America has joined the 4Aces team in Portland, which also consists of captain Dustin Johnson, Talor Gooch and Pat Perez.

