ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

North Dakota lawmakers to investigate $1.8 million building lease cost overrun

By Kyle Cornell
wdayradionow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota lawmakers are set to investigate a one-point-eight million dollar building lease cost overrun in the...

www.wdayradionow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdayradionow.com

North Dakota Budget Office Director retiring

(Bismarck, ND) -- The Director of the North Dakota Office of Management and Budget is retiring. Governor Doug Burgum announced the retirement of Joe Morrissette Thursday. "During his nearly 30 years with the state of North Dakota, Joe has improved the lives of team members and citizens alike by developing strong budgets, sharing his expertise in finance, and identifying the most effective and efficient distribution of state resources,” Burgum said. “From improving transparency in state government, to developing the executive proposal for over $1 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act investments, Joe has been a champion for conservative fiscal management, driven by strategic planning, and helped ensure North Dakota was well-positioned for growth. Joe understood that strategy should drive budgets, not vice versa. We are deeply grateful for his leadership as director over the past four years and appreciate his flexibility and commitment to allow for a smooth transition.”
BISMARCK, ND
wdayradionow.com

No automatic recounts emerge from June Primary Election in North Dakota

(Bismarck, ND) -- Election officials say no automatic recounts have emerged from North Dakota's June Primary election. The State Canvassing Board unanimously certified the election results Thursday for statewide, legislative, and judicial races reported in 53 counties. One demand recount is possible in the Minot-area District Three House Republican primary....
BISMARCK, ND
wdayradionow.com

Pair of South Dakota laws on CRT, women's sports go into effect

(Pierre, SD) -- South Dakota's law protecting fairness in girls' and women's sports takes effect Friday. SB 46 was the first bill Governor Noem signed into law during the 2022 legislative session. She says it gives biological girls equal opportunity and is heralded as the "toughest law in the nation" to protect women's sports.
PIERRE, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Government
State
North Dakota State
City
Bismarck, ND
wdayradionow.com

Unvaccinated Minnesota soldiers face termination today; Smith warns of abortion rush to Minnesota; North Dakota’s economy continues strong.

News you need, when you need it… Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Steve Hallstrom filling in for Tom tonight. Top Headlines: Hundreds of unvaccinated Minnesota Guard Members could be fired today. Minnesota Lt. Governor Tina Smith says...
MINNESOTA STATE
wdayradionow.com

Fundraising total continues to rise for North Dakota abortion clinic move

(Fargo, MN) -- The fundraising total is rising for a move across the Minnesota border for North Dakota's only abortion clinic. Red River Women's Clinic has surpassed its original GoFundMe goal of 20-thousand dollars, with a total as of Thursday morning of more than 843-thousand dollars. The clinic director says the facility has also received increased support in other ways, with people offering to escort to the clinic and volunteering professional services. People are also offering hotel points for travel.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Recent Motorcycle crashes in North Dakota bump midyear total over 2021 numbers

(Fargo, ND) -- Recent deadly motorcycle crashes in North Dakota are bumping the state's midyear total above last year's numbers. A total of at least nine motorcycle crash deaths have happened so far this year, topping the eight crash deaths that happened for the whole year in 2021. Three of the recent deadly crashes happened in the Fargo area in the last week.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Heavy Fourth of July travel expected despite high gas prices

(Fargo, ND) -- Heavy Fourth of July travel is expected in North Dakota despite rising gas prices. North Dakota Department of Commerce communications manager Kim Schmidt says a bump in prices at this time of year is disappointing. Triple A puts the nationwide average cost of gas at one-dollar-70 cents higher than this time last year.
FARGO, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Stenehjem
Person
Drew Wrigley
wdayradionow.com

First report of West Nile in North Dakota

(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming the state's first human case of West Nile virus of the season. The individual lives in Richland County and wasn't hospitalized. Health officials say warmer temperatures contribute to increased risk of being bitten by an infected mosquito. Most people...
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND
wdayradionow.com

A car hits a house in North Fargo; new laws for girls and womens sports go into effect today in South Dakota; Maroon 5 cancels Fargodome show

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Steve Hallstrom filling in for Tom Tucker. Top Headlines: A car crash in North Fargo damages a residence, new laws regarding girls and womens sports go into effect today in South Dakota, and Maroon 5 cancels a concert stop in Fargo that was planned 3 years ago.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

North Dakota to receive $26 million for electric vehicle charging stations

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota is set to receive about 26-million dollars in the next five years to create a network of electric vehicle fast-charging stations. The state Department of Transportation is asking for public comment as it develops a Statewide Electronic Vehicle Infrastructure Plan. The plan is required by the federal government in order to access funding from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program.
BISMARCK, ND
wdayradionow.com

Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen calls for eliminating personal income tax

(Fargo, ND) -- Minnesota Republican gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen is calling for phasing out the state's personal income tax. "Minnesotans are literally the top 5 or 10 percent, but most of the time the top states tax-wise. I don't care if you are talking about estate taxes, corporate taxes, sales taxes, personal income taxes, property taxes, it doesn't stop," said Jensen.
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Politics State#Politics Legislative
wdayradionow.com

Syphilis cases rising in Minnesota

(St. Paul, MN) -- Health officials say syphilis cases are rising in Minnesota. Cases went up 33-percent in the state last year, expanding to include more women and infants exposed prenatally. There was an eight-percent rise in HIV cases, and a one-percent increase in sexually transmitted diseases combined last year.
MINNESOTA STATE
wdayradionow.com

7-01-22 Bonnie & Friends Hour 4

00:49 - Al Haut, District Director of the North Dakota branch of the Small Business Administration joins Bonnie and Friends to answer their questions about small businesses. Join Bonnie Amistadi every weekday from 5-8:30 a.m. Subscribe on Spotify, Apple, or Google.
SMALL BUSINESS
wdayradionow.com

THC edibles, drinks now legal in Minnesota

(Minneapolis, MN) -- One of Minnesota's new laws allows people to eat or drink their THC. Starting Friday, anyone over 21 in Minnesota can buy THC edibles and THC-laced drinks. Any store in the state can sell the edibles or drinks, the only catch is that the THC must come from hemp and not marijuana.
MINNESOTA STATE
wdayradionow.com

Hundreds of Minnesota National Guard members could be expelled over vaccine

(St. Paul, MN) -- Hundreds of Minnesota National Guard members could be expelled from the service for declining the COVID-19 vaccine. Over 95-percent of the Guard's 13-thousand members have been vaccinated. The Guard's State Public Affairs Officer says nearly two percent of the remaining soldiers have requested a religious or medical exemption and three percent have refused vaccination.
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wdayradionow.com

Minnesota families pushing to keep group homes open

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Families in Minnesota are fighting to keep group homes for adults with disabilities open. One trade group representing providers says over 179 group homes in Minnesota have closed since last year because of major workforce shortages. Advocates are urging Governor Walz to call a special session to approve funding to address staffing challenges.
MINNESOTA STATE
wdayradionow.com

$366 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Vermont

(Montpelier, VT) -- Someone in Vermont is a whole lot richer. Powerball says a winning ticket for Wednesday night's 366-point-seven-million dollar jackpot was sold in the Green Mountain State. The jackpot had been growing since April 28th, when the last jackpot-winning ticket was sold in Gilbert, Arizona. A million-dollar winning...
VERMONT STATE
wdayradionow.com

New suit claims racial abuse at California Tesla factory

(San Francisco, CA) -- A new lawsuit is accusing Tesla of racial abuse against Black employees. A group of 15 current and former employees filed a lawsuit against the electric car company on Thursday, claiming they were harassed and subjected to racial abuse at Tesla's factory in the San Francisco Bay Area.
FREMONT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy