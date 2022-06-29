ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My mom won’t allow unmarried couples to share a bed in her home

Boston Globe
 3 days ago

Send me your letters and relationship questions. It's my birthday week and I want to read them. Email [email protected] or use this form. Now, a question about the letter writer's relationship ... to a romantic relationship:. Hi Meredith,. A friend recently reached out to ask if she could...

loveletters.boston.com

The US Sun

I hate how my sister looks so I’ve ordered her to wear make-up & dye her hair for my wedding – I don’t care, it’s my day

A BRIDE has divided opinion after revealing she demanded that her sister wear make-up and dye her hair for her wedding day - because she hates the way she looks. The woman took to Reddit to open up about the situation, admitting she's keen for her sibling to be one of her bridesmaids, but only if she changes her "alternative" style for the September nuptials.
The Guardian

Since I moved in, my boyfriend will only sleep in our bed twice a week

I recently moved in with my boyfriend of just over a year. We were both clear from the outset we really value our personal space, and needed a bedroom each. Since we moved in together, it’s become clear that we have very different feelings about spending the night together. My boyfriend doesn’t want to spend more than two nights a week together. For me, the optimum number of nights apart is two or three a week, max.
The Independent

Woman marries herself in India’s first sologamy wedding

A 24-year-old woman has become the first person in India to marry herself. Kshama Bindu, from Vadodara, created a nationwide buzz last week when she announced that she would be holding the sologamy wedding on 11 June. Despite setting the date for Saturday, Bindu decided to bring forward the ceremony, marrying herself on Wednesday instead.Bindu told reporters she had booked a priest to solemnise the marriage with traditional Vedic rituals, but he backed out after her story went viral.She has since shared footage from the ceremony - at her own home - online.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander arrested after crashing her weddingBaby elephant rescued with JCB digger after getting trapped in abandoned wellRoxie Nafousi on manifesting the relationship you deserve
Andrei Tapalaga

The Youngest Mother in the World Gave Birth at the Age of 5

Lina Medina after giving birth in 1939Rare Historical Photos. Lina Medina Marcela has been holding the title of the youngest mother in the world for the past 83 years. She gave birth in 1939 when she was only 5 years old and it came as a surprise to the whole world because at the time no one understood how this was possible from a scientific point of view.
Slate

Help! My Mom-Friends Resent Me for Not Wanting My Husband to Do More At Home.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) I’m a stay-at-home mom with a 3-year-old and an 8-month-old. My husband works long hours at a very intense, high-stress job in order to afford our wonderful house, top-flight health insurance, retirement and college savings, cars, vacations, and the thousand little nice things that make our lives more bearable, even when it feels like the world is going to hell. We have a weekly cleaning service for the big stuff like floors and bathrooms, but other than that I do close to 100 percent of the housework and childcare. My husband plays with the kids and reads to them for an hour or so before bed, watches them for a couple of hours on weekends, and that’s it. And dare I say … I’m happy? I feed, bathe, change, cook, do laundry, errands, appointments, take the kids to parks and museums … and I still get far more reading and writing done than when I was single, working a 40-hour-a-week office job that mentally exhausted me.
OK! Magazine

Josh Duggar's Daughter Mackynzie Spotted With Other Members Of The Duggar Family As Her Dad Sits In Texas Prison

Josh Duggar's 12-year-old daughter, Mackynzie, was spotted in a rare sighting around the same time her father was moved from Washington County Jail in Arkansas to Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville in Texas. Judge Timothy L. Brooks ruled the disgraced reality star would serve 12 years behind bars, ordered him to pay a $50,000 fine and banned him from unsupervised visits with his children at the Counting On alum's sentencing hearing on Wednesday, May 25. Now, Mackynzie appeared to be spending some quality time with two of her uncles and possibly a few of her cousins sometime last week. Josh's oldest...
Gillian Sisley

New Mom Brings Baby to Child-Free Wedding

If a wedding is child-free, should there still be exceptions made for some parents?. Weddings take an exceptional amount of planning, and they're incredibly expensive to pull off. The average wedding in the US costs just over $20,000.

