A young mother walking with her baby in New York was shot and killed after a gunman attacked her from behind, authorities say. At about 8:30pm on Wednesday night, near Lexington and East 95th Street, a 20-year-old woman pushing her months-old child in a stroller was approached from behind by a hooded gunman, who then fired one fatal shot into the back of her head, police say.The shocking murder came just days after the Supreme Court struck down a New York law that requires people to demonstrate a particular need for carrying a gun in order to get a license...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO