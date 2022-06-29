Testimony sheds light on Charleena Lyles cause of death

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A Washington medical examiner found that a father and his two daughters who were found dead in their apartment last December was from starvation. According to KIRO, Manuel Gil, 33, Adriana, 17, and Mariel, 16, were found dead in their King County apartment in December. The co-owner of the duplex they were living in did a wellness check on them after not seeing them for a few days. The girl’s mother was worried about their well-being after not hearing from them for some time.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO