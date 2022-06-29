ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Testimony sheds light on Charleena Lyles cause of death

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew details have been emerging about the police officers...

q13fox.com

South Park family finds teen shot, injured in their yard

SEATTLE - A shooting in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood left a 16-year-old boy injured early Friday morning. Investigators said after midnight, officers responded to a report of shots fired near the 1400 block of South Cloverdale Street. According to police, a family found the teen with a gunshot wound...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Detectives: Father, daughters who were found dead in Renton apartment were emaciated

RENTON, Wash. — Detectives have come to a conclusion in a case from December in which a Renton father and two daughters were found dead inside their apartment. On Dec. 11, the Gil family's bodies — Manuel, 33, Adriana, 17, and Mariel, 16 — were discovered by the apartment's landlord. The girls' mother, Betsy Alvarado, who lives in Everett, has been searching for answers ever since. She said at the time the girls, who lived with their father, became extremely religious and refused to see her.
RENTON, WA
Nationwide Report

23-year-old man killed after a car hit a tree in Pierce County (Pierce County, WA)

On Thursday, a 23-year-old man lost his life following a single-vehicle accident in Pierce County. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place on State Route 165 between Wilkeson and Carbonado a little after 2 a.m. The preliminary reports showed that the man was driving a white Subaru Impreza south towards Carbonado when his car went over the lane separator, drifted off the highway and slammed into a tree.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Drive safe this holiday weekend: DUI patrols in Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - The Snohomish County DUI and Target Zero Task Force will be conducting DUI emphasis patrols on Saturday, July 2 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Representatives from Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol, Lynnwood Police Department and Mountlake Terrace Police Department will be doing high visibility patrols throughout the county.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KRMG

Washington medical examiner report says father, 2 daughters died of starvation in December

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A Washington medical examiner found that a father and his two daughters who were found dead in their apartment last December was from starvation. According to KIRO, Manuel Gil, 33, Adriana, 17, and Mariel, 16, were found dead in their King County apartment in December. The co-owner of the duplex they were living in did a wellness check on them after not seeing them for a few days. The girl’s mother was worried about their well-being after not hearing from them for some time.
KING COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Kent Man Charged With Murder in Love-Triangle Homicide, Prosecutors Say

King County prosecutors say a 28-year-old Kent man found out his girlfriend was having an affair, then fatally stabbed and shot his rival in Des Moines and disposed of the man's body along a rural road near Skyway. Kyle McCullough was charged Monday with second-degree murder, accused of killing 26-year-old...
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

Police: 'Suspicious item' in South Seattle not a threat to the public

SEATTLE - Seattle Police were investigating a "suspicious item" left near Martin Luther King Jr Way and S Graham St. Officers closed down nearby streets and the Link light rail routes are paused in the area while they investigated. The roads have since re-opened. The object appears to be a...
SEATTLE, WA
KXL

Man Accused Of Killing His Mother

SHORELINE, Wa. – A man in Washington state is charged with killing and decapitating his mother. The gruesome discovery was made on Wednesday when police found her decapitated body inside a bedroom in the city of Shoreline, just north of Seattle. Police say the woman’s son answered the door...
SHORELINE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police: Do you recognize this car prowl suspect?

LACEY, Wash. — Lacey police are asking for help to identify a man sought in a car prowl. Police said he stole a credit card from a car and then used it at a Taco Bell. Anyone who is able to identify the man is asked to call 360-459-4333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-3135 and reference case no. 2022-3135.
LACEY, WA
q13fox.com

Firefighters: Car crashes into Renton restaurant, several injuries reported

RENTON, Wash. - Firefighters are on scene of a crash involving a vehicle into a restaurant in Renton. According to Renton Fire Department, a vehicle crashed into Plum Delicious restaurant on NE Sunset Blvd. around 5 p.m. The building may be compromised, firefighters said. Firefighters said at least eight people...
RENTON, WA
q13fox.com

Police seek help identifying two suspected graffiti vandals in Kenmore

KENMORE, Wash. - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who might be responsible for the recent uptick in graffiti in the past few weeks. Police Department (KPD), Kenmore Middle School has been a recent target for graffiti. After reviewing security footage from the school, two young men, who appear to be minors, were caught on camera riding on scooters around the same time the vandalism occurred.
KENMORE, WA

