Testimony sheds light on Charleena Lyles cause of death

RENTON, Wash. — Detectives have come to a conclusion in a case from December in which a Renton father and two daughters were found dead inside their apartment. On Dec. 11, the Gil family's bodies — Manuel, 33, Adriana, 17, and Mariel, 16 — were discovered by the apartment's landlord. The girls' mother, Betsy Alvarado, who lives in Everett, has been searching for answers ever since. She said at the time the girls, who lived with their father, became extremely religious and refused to see her.
Comments / 0