NORMAN, Okla. — A man died in a multivehicle crash Friday morning on State Highway 9 in Norman near Lake Thunderbird. The victim’s family told KOCO 5 that the driver was picking up his brother-in-law on his way to work when he was involved in a crash with a cement truck. His family knew something had happened when he was late.

NORMAN, OK ・ 15 HOURS AGO