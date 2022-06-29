The Logic Behind Bringing Russell Westbrook to Charlotte

The Charlotte Hornets have released their NBA Summer League Roster, which has LiAngelo Ball on it. Ball is the older brother of LaMelo (currently on the Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (currently on the Chicago Bulls and was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017).
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Boston Celtics have traded for Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Prior to playing for the Pacers, Brogdon played for the Milwaukee Bucks. The Celtics lost in the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors.
On Thursday, as the NBA’s free-agency period opened up, the Los Angeles Lakers got Juan Toscano-Anderson to agree to sign with them. Toscano-Anderson just won an NBA championship as a member of the Golden State Warriors, and Stephen Curry gave him some love on Twitter. The 6-foot-6 forward grew...
Rudy Gobert's time with the Utah Jazz has officially come to an end. The big Frenchman, who spent 9 seasons in Salt Lake City, has now found a new home in Minnesota after the Jazz traded him to the Timberwolves for multiple players and picks. A breakup potentially looked to...
