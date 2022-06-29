ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Lawsuit filed by family of woman killed while parasailing

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MIAMI (AP) — The family of a 33-year-old Illinois woman who was killed while parasailing in the Florida Keys last month has filed a wrongful death and personal injury lawsuit against the boat company, attorneys said.

Supraja Alaparthi was killed, her 9-year-old nephew was seriously injured and her 10-year-old son suffered minor injuries when the boat captain cut loose the parasail as a storm approached Marathon in the Florida Keys on May 30, attorney Michael Haggard said in a news conference Tuesday.

Eleven family members, including Alaparthi’s 6-year-old daughter, were on the boat that afternoon. The family was visiting the Keys from Elk Grove Village, Illinois, and told the captain they could return the next day if the weather was too bad to go up in the parasail. But the captain said it would be OK, Haggard said.

Soon after the parasail was airborne, the captain began losing control of the boat because of “pegging” which causes the parasail to be filled with so much air that it drags the boat. Once the parasail line was cut, the mother and two children were dragged untethered across the water and crashed into a bridge.

A man on a nearby boat brought the trio to shore in Marathon. Alaparthi was dead at the scene, officials said. The boys were taken to a hospital.

While her son was not seriously injured he remains in shock and will likely suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, Haggard said.

The younger boy spent a week at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital being treated for injuries to his eyes, face and other parts of his body, Haggard said. He’s now in Illinois where he will need additional surgeries.

The lawsuit claims the company failed to properly train the captain and first mate, did not equip the boat with proper safety and parasailing equipment and operated the boat in unsafe weather conditions.

The lawyer for the boat company did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thenewzealandtimes.com

Chicago cop shot dead

CHICAGO (SCS) — A Chicago police officer was shot and seriously injured while responding to a domestic incident Friday morning in the Little Italy neighborhood. Chicago Police Superintendent. David Brown said at around 8.30am officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 1300 block of West Taylor Street. Upon...
CHICAGO, IL
newportdispatch.com

Brawl at Crystal Lake beach, police looking for unidentified suspect

BARTON — Police released a photo of a man they are trying to identify after a large brawl broke out in Barton this afternoon. State police and several other law enforcement agencies responded to a fight in progress, involving up to 18 people, at the Crystal Lake state beach.
BARTON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Elk Grove Village, IL
Marathon, FL
Accidents
City
Marathon, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Elk Grove Village, IL
Crime & Safety
Elk Grove Village, IL
Accidents
State
Illinois State
Miami, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Marathon, FL
Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
ABC7 Chicago

Woman wanted in murder of professional cyclist arrested in Costa Rica

Kaitlin Armstrong, a fugitive wanted in the murder of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson, has been captured in Costa Rica after a 43-day search, authorities announced Thursday. Armstrong, 34, was arrested Wednesday at a hostel on Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas, the U.S. Marshals Service said. She will...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Chicago

Family celebrating Plainfield man's recovery a year after terrible motorcycle crash; you can help

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A year after a Plainfield man was injured in a motorcycle crash, his wife is asking for your help in wishing him a very happy birthday.Tim Flannery was in a serious motorcycle accident last July. He spent the next nine months in the hospital. The crash left him permanently disabled, and requiring 24-hour care.  The one thing that kept Tim going while in the hospital were cards; from loved ones, even strangers. As we approach the anniversary of the accident and Tim's birthday, his wife, Joann, is aiming to get her husband a new influx of cards...
PLAINFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Keys#Parasailing#Attorneys#Elk Grove#Traffic Accident#Nicklaus
chicagopopular.com

Munster Officer dismissed from his post after disastrous accident

While traveling on the 1400 block of the Munster Police Officer Ridge Road, he observed a violator traveling west at high speed and getting in and out of traffic. The officer made a U-turn on Ridge Road and attempted to catch the violator. Police reported that in the Ridge Road...
MUNSTER, IN
cwbchicago.com

Man radioed fake “10-1” police emergency as hundreds of teens converged on the Belmont CTA station Monday, prosecutors say

A Chicago man faces felony charges for allegedly radioing a fake “10-1” police emergency that sent dozens of cops racing to the Belmont CTA station as a large crowd of young people descended on the area Monday night. Coincidentally, real police officers declared their own 10-1 about an hour later as they tried to manage the growing crowd.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Motorcyclist killed in Elk Grove Village crash

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. — A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday morning in a crash in Elk Grove Village. At around 8 a.m., police responded to the area of Busse Road and Touhy Avenue on the report of a crash. Police said a semi-truck driven by a 54-year-old woman from Landon, South Carolina, and a motorcyclist […]
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
abc57.com

Police arrest 29 people in warrant sweep

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- Michigan City Police conducted a warrant sweep Thursday and arrested 29 people. The Fugitive Apprehension Team provided over 20 officers and detectives with the names and possible locations of wanted subjects. “Cpl. Nick Krause (F.A.S.T. Commander) and Cpl. Kelley Kennedy (Warrants Division) are to be commended...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
wjol.com

Joliet Police To Issue Citations On Homeless Panhandling In the Middle of Traffic

Route 30 and Hennepin Dr/a popular spot for panhandlers. The Joliet Police department is looking to stop a dangerous situation at area intersections. Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans joined the Scott Slocum Show on WJOL and says beginning this weekend, the department will start issuing citations to panhandlers in the street. Evans says they’re not cracking down on panhandlers per se, just those in the roadway. Panhandling is not an illegal act according to the U.S. Supreme Court. But Evans says they don’t have the right to panhandle in the roadway. Evans says it’s a safety issue. There have been accidents reported where motorists have hit those in the roadway.
JOLIET, IL
Herald & Review

Man drowns after going into Lake Michigan waves to help teen in distress, officials say

PORTER — A man who entered Lake Michigan on Monday morning to help a teen swimmer in distress died, Indiana Department of Natural Resources said. Thomas Kenning, 38, of St. Petersburg, Florida, was visiting with family and observed the teen swimmer in distress. He reached the teen and helped her to safety before going underwater and not resurfacing.
Block Club Chicago

All 4 Boys Injured In A West Humboldt Park Fire Have Died, Officials Say: ‘These Are Our Babies From The Neighborhood’

WEST HUMBOLDT PARK — Axel, Aiden and Jayden Cruz spent Saturday doing what they often did — playing at the community garden down the street from their home. “Those three boys were like peas in a pod,” said Maura Madden, who runs the garden. “They were always here. Some kids spend time in front of the TV. These guys were obsessed with spiders. And because it had rained that morning, there were spiders.”
CBS Chicago

Dog shocked by light pole at Orland Park baseball field

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A dog was shocked by a light pole at a baseball field in Orland Park.The village confirmed a resident reached out on June 14 to report their dog had been jolted at John Humphrey Complex. The spokesperson says the power was immediately cut to the area so the issue could be addressed. Video shows what appear to be improvements made by the village to the base of light poles around the fields. The village says they are not aware of any previous incidents with poles at the baseball complex. The dog was not injured. 
ORLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Heather Mack back in court for conspiracy and obstruction of justice charges in mother's murder

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heather Mack, the Oak Park woman convicted in Indonesia of helping her boyfriend kill her mother back in 2014, is back in court. Mack was charged with conspiracy and obstruction of justice.She was released from an Indonesian prison in 2021 and immediately arrested again when she returned to Chicago.Prosecutors say Mack helped Tommy Schaefer kill Sheila Von-Wiese Mack and stuffed the body in a suitcase.While in prison, Mack gave birth to her daughter Stella. The child is now with a court-approved guardian.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

964K+
Followers
467K+
Post
438M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy