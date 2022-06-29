ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Durham Smythe joined Mike Gesicki at TE University summit

By Mike Masala
 3 days ago
Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Greg Olsen, three of the most impressive tight ends in the last decade, hosted their second annual TE University summit in Nashville, Tennessee last week.

Tight ends from around the league gathered together to teach and learn some of the best tricks of the trade with legends like Dallas Clark helping out with some on-field work.

It was already known that the Miami Dolphins were going to have one tight end in attendance in Mike Gesicki. However, Durham Smythe, Miami’s second tight end on the depth chart, posted on social media saying that he took part as well.

Smythe, who’s entering his fifth NFL season, set career-highs in receptions (34) and receiving yards (357) in 2021. Having the opportunity to learn from and with some of the best players at his position should benefit him entering 2022. Hopefully, he picked up some tricks that will help him get into the endzone after failing to do so last year.

