ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kathleen Thompson: Mother-of-six's killing 'unjustified'

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn inquest has ruled that a soldier was unjustified in firing shots that killed a mother-of-six more than 50 years ago. Kathleen Thompson, 47, was shot dead in the back garden of her home in Londonderry in 1971. An inquest in 1972 into Mrs Thompson's death returned an open...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Kaylea Titford: Parents deny allowing death of obese daughter

Two parents have denied allowing their teenage daughter to die by letting her become morbidly obese. Kaylea Louise Titford, 16, was found dead at her Powys home in October 2020. Alan Titford, 44, and Sarah Jane Lloyd-Jones, 39, both from Newtown, Powys, are charged with manslaughter and causing or allowing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Mom Drugged, Beat, and Burned Her Teen Daughter to Death, Prosecutors Allege

Rebecca Ruud allegedly drugged her daughter with the intent to burn her body, and then beat her to death when the girl woke up screaming in July 2017, prosecutors said in opening statements Monday at the mom’s bench trial in Ozark County, Missouri. Ruud, the biological mother of 16-year-old Savannah Leckie, gave her daughter crushed hydrocodone, dragged her body to a burn pile on her rural farm and beat her to death with some sort of farm equipment, like a rake, prosecutors alleged. Their allegations are based partially off of accounts from three women imprisoned with Rudd, who claim the mom told them, unprompted, of how she killed her “bratty kid” in detail, prosecutors said. Rudd only had custody of Savannah for a few months before allegedly murdering the child because she wasn’t getting child support payments, which she worried would lead to her losing her farm, prosecutors alleged. Rudd’s lawyer insisted that the only part of the story that was true is Rudd burning Savannah’s body, Law & Crime reports.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Lewis
Person
Kathleen Thompson
TheDailyBeast

Five Kids Rescued From Detroit House of Horrors After Blind Sibling Found Dead in Freezer

As Azuradee France kept her five children living in squalor above, Detroit police say the body of her 3-year-old son lay dead in a basement freezer of their home. Police discovered the toddler’s decomposing body last week and took his 31-year-old mother into custody. Now, France is behind bars, facing charges of first-degree child abuse, torture and concealing a death.
DETROIT, MI
The Independent

Tragic baby ‘discharged into parents’ care despite hospital staff opposition’

A 10-week-old baby girl was allegedly murdered by her parents just six days after being discharged into their care despite the opposition of hospital staff, a court has heard.Lily-Mai Hurrell Saint George suffered 18 rib fractures, a leg fracture, and a fatal head injury allegedly caused by forceful shaking at the hands of Lauren Saint George and Darren Hurrell, both 25.She was taken to North Middlesex Hospital suffering from the injuries in keeping with suspected physical abuse after a 999 call on January 31 2018, a jury was told.But Lily-Mai died two days later on February 2 after being transferred...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#The British Army#Creggan
The Independent

Mother arrested after abandoning three children on an island and fleeing with her boyfriend

A South Carolina woman was arrested for allegedly abandoning her three children on Cemetery Island in Lake Hartwell and leaving with her boyfriend.Courtney Danielle Taylor, her three children aged between 12 and 15, and her boyfriend Eric Elrod had been camping on the island since Sunday evening.The children told the authorities that the next morning their mother and Mr Elrod left the island to get water, but never returned.The minors were found stranded on the island by a passing boater at around 3.45pm on Monday, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said. The vehicle, that the family used to travel,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Catholic priest who plied 15-year-old boy with drink before raping him jailed

A Catholic priest who plied a teenage boy with drink before raping him 30 years ago has been jailed.Father Anthony White, now of Cross-In-Hand, East Sussex, got to know the 15-year-old victim when he and his family attended St John’s Church in Horsham while he was working as an assistant priest.The offences took place at the priest’s home in 1992 and 1993 after he gained the family’s trust, Sussex Police.White was sentenced at Hove Crown Court to 10 and a half years in prison for buggery and two offences of indecent assault against the boy.Police said the 64-year-old was charged...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Missing Cryptoqueen: FBI adds Ruja Ignatova to top ten most wanted

Ruja Ignatova, also known as the "missing Cryptoqueen", has been placed on the FBI's top 10 most wanted list. The Bulgarian woman, believed to be in her 40s, is wanted for her alleged role in running a cryptocurrency scam known as OneCoin. Federal investigators accuse the fugitive of using the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

'It's not even close to justice': Mother of boy, 10, who was mauled to death by XL Bully dog named 'Beast' condemns prison sentences handed to owners as she vows to appeal after they were jailed for total of seven years

The mother of a young boy, who was killed by a 7st dog named Beast, is demanding that its owners get longer prison sentences after her son's tragic death. Jack Lis, 10, died after being mauled by the killer XL Bully dog that weighed a 'muscular' 96.5lbs in November 2021 - and his mother Emma Whitfield has now set up a petition calling for justice.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Reading rape investigation after woman attacked by four men

A woman has been raped and assaulted by four men in an alleyway attack in Reading. Thames Valley Police is appealing for information on the attack, which happened at around 22:00 BST on Monday. The woman, in her twenties, was walking through an alleyway near McIlroy Park, Tilehurst, when all...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Walmart Shopper Who Couldn’t Return Item Threatens Mass Shooting: Sheriff

A South Carolina man was arrested Thursday for allegedly threatening a mass shooting at a local Walmart. Wayne Anthony Reiser Jr. allegedly hurled racial slurs via telephone and threatened to shoot employees and customers if he was unable to return an item. The scare prompted the store to close for the rest of the day as a precaution, and Reiser, 39, was sent to the county detention center. He faces a possible 25 years in prison if convicted of threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police appeal to find two men after girl, 3, approached and kissed in Lincolnshire street

Police are looking for two men after a three-year-old girl was approached and kissed while walking with her mother.The incident took place along Barrowby Gate in Grantham, Lincolnshire, at around 2.55pm on 22 June.As the mother and daughter walked along the road, two men came towards them, and one in a white and grey jacket bent down and kissed the child on the face before walking away.The distressed mother tried to confront the men, but they just walked away, with a male in a red top laughing. They left the scene, heading towards Dysart Road, police said. Lincolnshire Police has issued a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to.“We appreciate the CCTV footage is blurry, but this was a particularly distressing incident for those involved," the force said.“We are appealing for anyone who may recognise this pair based on their distinctive clothing to please come forward with any information you have to help us identify these men.”Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 289 of 22 June, or email control@lincs.police.uk - or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Reading gang-rape investigation closed by police

An investigation into an alleged gang-rape has been dropped by police. A woman, in her 20s, said she had been raped by four unknown men in an alleyway near McIlroy Park in Tilehurst, Reading. Thames Valley Police said officers had conducted "extensive inquiries" after the report on Monday. Following examinations...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy